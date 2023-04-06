Seven ways the OCR can affect you, even if you don't own a home

If you don’t own a house, or don’t have a home loan, you might have let this week’s official cash rate (OCR) increase go by without thinking too much about it.

But the impact of the rate is much wider than simply the effect on the interest rates charged on mortgages.

Here are seven other “transmission channels” that allow the OCR to have an impact on households, whether they are homeowners or not.

Investments/KiwiSaver

Associate professor Dennis Wesselbaum, at the University of Otago, said the impact of the official cash rate on asset prices was one area of influence that affected a wider range of people.

Generally, in a higher interest rate environment, the value of higher-risk investments like shares is lower. That’s because people aren’t willing to pay such a premium for the benefit of higher returns when no-risk or little-risk investments like bank accounts are giving them a better return.

Another investment that is affected by moving interest rates is the bond market. Bonds lose their capital value in an investment portfolio when it’s possible to buy others at a better rate. That means, if interest rates are rising, the bonds in your KiwiSaver portfolio lose value.

Other interest rates

The official cash rate doesn’t only guide home loan rates, although they are often the most high-profile. It also affects the level of interest that banks will pay people with money in deposits and alters the cost of business lending.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff A wide range of asset prices are affected by the official cash rate.

House prices

As New Zealand has seen quite dramatically in recent months, when interest rates rise quickly, it is a blow to the property market.

One reason for this is that higher interest rates reduce the ability of purchasers to borrow (and service) larger debts. This restricts what a proportion of the market can pay for houses, and reduces price increases, or creates falls. If you don’t own a home yet but would like to, this might help. (Although banks have also increased the stress test rates at which they check you can afford a home loan.)

Higher interest rates also tend to reduce how confident buyers are about future price increases, which alters their willingness to pay higher prices. Higher rates can also make it harder for investors to get their purchases to stack up.

Expectations

What the Reserve Bank indicates about the future track of the official cash rate can be almost as important as the rate itself, because it helps set expectations.

“That’s a big issue,” Wesselbaum said. “It gets into the investment decisions of firms, it gets into wage setting and therefore price setting.”

Stuff Increasing the cost of money has a number of flow-on effects.

If people took the 50 basis point increase in the OCR this week to mean the Reserve Bank still thought inflation was out of control and more increases were likely, they might negotiate harder for higher wages, businesses might put up their prices or be hesitant about investing for growth.

“That expectation channel is quite important for firms as well as your household.”

Exchange rate

Wesselbaum said, in the short run, monetary policy should not have much effect on exchange rates. But if New Zealand’s rates get out of step with other countries in the world, it can alter the flows of money, which can then affect the currency.

Unemployment

Reduced demand in the economy can also lead to higher rates of job losses. At the moment, it’s forecast that unemployment will rise to more than 5% by the end of next year – although some of that will be due to a lack of jobs being created rather than jobs actually being lost.

Inflation

The biggest impact should - all being well – be inflation. When the Reserve Bank puts interest rates up, there is less money available in circulation for businesses and consumers to spend, which reduces their ability to pay higher prices, and therefore reduces inflation. The problem is that there is a lag of up to about 18 months between the Reserve Bank taking action and the full effect being felt.