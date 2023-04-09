OCR hike: Do 74,000 people really have to lose their jobs to save economy?

It's the 11th straight increase in the official cash rate, and took many by surprise.

If the Reserve Bank’s best solution to high inflation is to push 74,000 people into unemployment, it may be time for a new solution, one economist says.

The Reserve Bank increased the official cash rate to 5.25% on Wednesday, a 50 basis point increase that was twice what economists had predicted. Many had thought weaker-than-expected local and international economic data would prompt the central bank to lift rates by only 25bps.

The Reserve Bank acknowledged that the economy was slowing but was not convinced that inflation was yet under control – and said employment was beyond the maximum sustainable level.

It has previously warned that its actions are likely to drive the economy into recession. Its most recent forecast was for unemployment to hit a peak of 5.8%.

That would mean an additional 74,000 people out of work. There are currently 99,000.

First Union policy analyst Edward Miller said the most vulnerable parts of the community including low-income workers with weak employment security, and heavily indebted households, would bear the brunt of high interest rates while those who were better off benefitted from an increased return on their savings.

"We’ve already seen recent redundancies at Xero, Sky TV, Mediaworks and The Warehouse Group, but these are just the tip of the iceberg as the cost of borrowing continues to rise sharply for businesses and households," he said.

"In many of our industries - including construction, manufacturing and logistics - the visible impact of redundancies will be masked by the rampant use of the labour hire industry."

Adrian Orr is taking a tough line on inflation – but who will suffer as a result?

NZ Council of trade Union economist Craig Renney said there was a risk that the Reserve Bank was “overegging the pudding”.

“There’s a real risk that we overdo interest rates now without having had the chance to sit back and say ‘is the medicine working yet’.”

He said there were early signs that inflation was coming down, both locally and internationally. “Even if it’s going to stay sill, is our best solution to that inflation problem to make 74,000 people unemployed? If your best solution is to immiserate 74,000 households in New Zealand, get a better solution.

“The Reserve Bank of Australia has held its interest rates - it thinks that some of the pressure has come off the inflation challenges and it doesn’t want to turn the screw quite so hard on unemployment. But we’ve just whacked rates up by 50bps again. The question is okay, you’ve done that, we can’t undo it but we should really think hard before we co anything else.

“Two years from now, inflation is forecast by pretty much everyone to be below 3%. If inflation was at or around 3% or slightly higher for another six months, would it genuinely make an enormous difference if we also kept 10,000 or 20,000 more people in work?”

He said there were other ways of cooling demand if the Reserve Bank wanted to get supply and demand back in line.

The tax system could be used to “take money out of people’s pockets who might otherwise have lots of discretionary income” or encourage investment in productive assets.

There could also be more attention paid to under-competitive markets that were contributing to inflation, he said.

The cost of servicing a mortgage has increased sharply.

Miller suggested there could be a tax on higher corporate profits.

“We’ve had a 60% increase in the last two years of corporate profits, which feeds into prices. If we could increase the rate of corporate taxation it would have some effect.”

Another option would be a variable savings mechanism, such as a KiwiSaver contribution rate that moved to require people to save more when the economy needed to be slowed. He suggested another system could be to require people to pay off their loans faster.

“Instead of having to pay higher interest rates you could have a consistent interest rate but have to pay off more of the principal during that period.”

But Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics was unconvinced about other tactics.

He said taxing companies would make them less viable than they otherwise would have been, which could lead to staff cuts.

Craig Renney, chief economist for the NZ Council of Trade Unions.

“In terms of higher-income people being taxed, I understand the rationale and the logic behind that but it’s a question of whose jobs are being sacrificed. Who’s feeling the cost of living pressure the most at the moment. It’s not a given to me at the moment that its’ low-income people. I’m not saying it’s not but give me some evidence that those are the people being hit the hardest. You could equally argue that homeowners are being hit the hardest because their asset value has gone down. It’s typically not the poorest people who own homes.”

University of Otago associate professor Dennis Wesselbaum said inflation would also create unemployment and needed to be dealt with swiftly.

“It’s established that we need a low and stable inflation rate. We can debate what low means but 7% and above is a dangerous, terrible area.”

He said getting it down might mean higher unemployment but the data showed it was better for the economy in the long run.

“If we could go back in time we could do things differently but we are in the situation now where we have to use all means necessary. Whether at this point another 50 basis point increase was needed is a different question but in general higher interest rates to combat inflation is just the way it works.”

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said unemployment would have to hit 4% before it was “normal”. “We thought 4% was pretty good before the pandemic. Yes, the unemployment rate is expected to rise but we were pretty happy at 4% before.”

He said even with the high-profile job losses of recent months, there had been an additional 27,000 jobs added to the economy between the end of 2022 and the end of February. Much of the projected unemployment is predicted to be due to lack of jobs growth rather than simply job losses.