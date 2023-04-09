In turbulent economic times, what's got you worried the most?

Ina Repizo, 21, is a student about to graduate from Victoria University of Wellington.

The cost of groceries is a huge concern for me, rent is as well. I’m concerned about being able to feed myself. I love spinach and cabbage, great vegetables, but I can’t have them as often as I’d like.

It’s always a tossup between, do I want to have a good spinach salad this week? Or do I want to make rent? I’ve been considering taking up a few part-time jobs if I don’t get a full time job sometime soon.

I’m worried all the time, I would say it’s a constant thing. A part of me wishes I’d stayed at home for uni, but moving out was good for me to see the sights and what New Zealand has to offer.

Stuff Browns Bay resident Vlad Beric, originally from Serbia, is concerned about expensive houses are in New Zealand.

Vlad Beric, 40, is a Serbian migrant living in Auckland's Browns Bay.

How to buy a house in New Zealand, that is my biggest concern. I can't understand why the property prices are so high. If you want to buy a property here, if you convert to Euros, $1 million NZD is like €600,000. For the families, we can't afford it.

My wife is a Kiwi, but she doesn't have a home. We are renting a house right now. If you're renting a house, you put your money in someone else's pockets. But this is the way, how you can survive. They need to reduce the prices of properties somehow. It needs to drop like 50%.

Everything else is good. My only worry is which beach to choose.

Stuff Indonesian student Icha Patricia, 23, is struggling to find work as a business analyst even though she’s due to get a Masters degree.

Icha Patricia, 23, is a student from Indonesia and has been in Auckland for six months.

I just graduated with my Bachelor's degree and continue my Masters now, but since I have no working experience, I just have internship experiences, it's very difficult for me to get the job I want as a business analyst. Yesterday, I applied for like 20 jobs in a day.

They require more experience, like three years, but I don't have it. I just had a one-year internship [back in Indonesia] but they need New Zealand experience.

It's really difficult to get that experience. I'm working as a retail assistant [but] I like analysing data, instead of just doing boring things, like retailing.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Rob Carew is not feeling the cost living in Hamilton due to being mortgage free and having extra money in the bank.

Rob Carew is a lab technician from Hamilton.

I'm actually doing all right and I don't really have any financial worries. I'm mortgage-free, I have money in the bank, I have a job, and I'm not that far from retirement.

I do feel for the folk who are first home buyers, with the interest rates and everything. I don't know how many of them are doing it.