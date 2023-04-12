Biggest bank moves interest rates after OCR hike

It's the 11th straight increase in the official cash rate, and took many by surprise.

ANZ is increasing interest rates on some of its home loans, and deposits, after the Reserve Bank increased the official cash rate to 5.25%.

At the time of the OCR announcement, the Reserve Bank said it had to increase the cash rate to keep retail interest rates at their current level.

After the last increase, in February, fixed-term rates hardly moved and some longer-term rates had started to fall.

ANZ’s said on Wednesday fixed home loan rates would increase by between 14 basis points and 20 basis points.

The special one-year rate lifts by 20 basis points to 6.64%.

Floating rates will lift by 40 basis points, to a maximum 8.5%.

It is also putting up its term deposit rates by between 10 basis points and 25 basis points, and its serious saver account rate by 50 basis points.

ANZ managing director for personal banking Ben Kelleher said the increase to interest rates would help savers.

“Since October 2021 the OCR has increased by 5% and in response we’ve taken a balanced approach to both lending and saving interest rate movements, with changes in each area very similar.

“High inflation hurts people’s spending power, devalues their savings, and increases business costs, pushing up the cost of living.

“With this in mind, it is understandable the Reserve Bank is strongly hiking the OCR in an attempt to dampen inflation.”

Kelleher said 38% of New Zealanders had a home loan and about 90% of mortgage debt was on fixed rates.

“Most of our customers opt for fixed term rates, with only around 10% of debt on a floating rate, many of whom are on the discounted Blueprint to Build floating rate – a discounted rate for those building their own home.

“All of this means the financial pressure coming on New Zealanders because of increasing interest rates is occurring gradually over time.”

He said when reviewing interest rates the bank considered a range of factors, including the impact on customers, the OCR and changes in wholesale interest rates and competitor activity.

“In coming months more people will be feeling financial pressure as their fixed home loans roll off, anyone facing any difficulty or needing support should get in touch with their bank sooner rather than later,” Kelleher said.