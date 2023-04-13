Westpac increases some home loan rates, cuts others

Westpac has become the second bank to raise interest rates after the official cash rate (OCR) was increased last week – but it has also reduced a range of rates.

The Reserve Bank increased the OCR by 50 basis points to 5.25%, surprising markets that had expected a 25 basis point increase, which would have taken it to 5%.

The bank was in part concerned about weakness in wholesale rates driving down the rates that retail customers were paying. Since the February OCR increase, some longer-term rates had fallen.

ANZ lifted its rates on Wednesday, and said its fixed home loan rates would move by between 14 basis points and 20 basis points. It also increased a range of deposit rates.

On Thursday, Westpac also moved home loan interest rates.

It increased the rates charged on its floating rates, six-month, one-year, 18-month and two-year rates by up to 30 basis points but cut the rates charged on longer terms.

The one-year special rate will increase by 20 basis points, to 6.79%, and the standard one-year rate lifts to 7.39%.

But it is cutting its three-, four- and five-year rates by up to 60 basis points, to 5.99%.

General manager of product, sustainability and marketing Sarah Hearn said that was a way for customers to have certainty about their repayments when the outlook was unclear.

“While most customers are coping well with the rising cost of living and increases to interest rates, we know these conditions will be causing challenges for some borrowers.

“We ask anyone who is feeling financial stress to come and talk to us early so we can discuss their options.

“In the past six months we have begun making early contact with customers on fixed-term home loans that are approaching expiry to let them know their options.”

Interest rates on term deposits spanning 30 days to 18 months are increasing, while interest rates on term deposits of three to five years are decreasing.

Hearn said the OCR increase was a factor behind the changes.

“Our variable lending and on-call savings interest rates are closely tied to movements in the OCR.

“That’s why we’re increasing the interest rate on our variable home loans by 40bps and on our on-call consumer savings products by 40bps to 50bps.

"Following the previous 50bps increase to the OCR, we lifted on-call savings interest rates but did not adjust home lending interest rates."

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said the cut in longer-term fixed home loan rates was a bold move given the Reserve Bank had made it clear it was concerned about the movement of rates.

He said banks were having to strike the balance between rising costs and needing to remain competitive.

Most borrowers were not opting for those longer-term fixes at the moment, he said, and some banks might be wanting to “lock in" customers with the view to rates falling before long. People would need to work out whether a longer fix was right for them, he said.

“Everyone is forecasting we might well be near the peak in terms of increases from the OCR point of view.”