You might not have learned about money from your grandma, but you can still teach your grandkids

Angela Meyer’s best financial literacy tip is one she’s lived herself: it’s never too late.

Two years ago, aged 46, Meyer bought her first home, and she bought it alone.

“It was a really hard, long battle to get there,” she says. “I used my KiwiSaver as a deposit. I was quite single-minded about it as well. I realised that, in all the work I do, and all the research I’ve been doing, I need to have this.”

Meyer is quick to acknowledge that buying a home is not the only path to financial resilience. Even with plummeting house prices, home-ownership is still out of reach for many, for myriad reasons.

“When I talk about wealth, I don’t just mean money, I mean freedom, or that sense of confidence. It might be that you want to sit in your undies and eat chips all day, whatever is good for you and your whānau, [but] you want to have that freedom.”

Meyer is talking about how hard it can be to talk about money, and she’s on a mission to help women get comfortable, so they can get learning.

“New Zealanders would rather talk about the minutiae of their sex life than talk about money, or how much money they earn, or how much they have to pay on their mortgage. It's often seen as really gauche. What that has meant is we now have this real crisis around financial literacy.”

Over the coming weeks Meyer, Mercer New Zealand’s gender equity consultant, is leading a series of free workshops across the country for women, under The Table’s campaign titled Getting Financially Lit: What Your Grandma Wishes She Knew.

The Table is a sponsored platform by Mercer that has been designed to help women come together to talk and build their financial knowledge.

The workshops include a panel of savvy finance gurus like Simran Kaur, a millionaire at 26 who hosts the incredibly popular podcast Girls Who Invest, Mercer financial adviser Shen Chen, and money mindset coach Rachel Davies.

Meyer says the theme grew out of an observation that fear or confusion about finances can perpetuate through generations, which has lead to what she calls a gendered financial crisis.

That’s reflected in the results of a 2021 Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission survey which showed 80% of women rated their financial wellbeing as very low to moderate. Many, 65%, worried about money monthly, and most, more than 70%, believed their financial wellbeing influenced their overall wellbeing.

Particularly at risk are women over 55, who are more prone to having their lives upended by divorce, death or illness, are more likely to face age discrimination, and have worked less than their male counterparts. For some in those generations it also may have been the norm to have left finances to their husbands, leaving themselves vulnerable when the relationship ends for any reason.

Women typically retire with less than men, despite living longer, and subsequently may struggle with stable housing.

“Women are not getting the information in the same way that our male counterparts have access to,” says Meyer. “We used to hand down recipes, but why don’t we hand down information about compounding interest?

In the absence of financial discussion in families, Meyer says it’s common for women to only begin thinking about money when they are faced with a life milestone or challenge, like moving out of home, breaking up with a partner, or taking maternity leave.

Single women face picking up the tab alone, literally. And older women may find themselves wondering if it’s too late to become financially resilient. We know Meyer’s answer to that.

Stuff Wealth doesn’t just mean money, says Angela Meyer, it’s security, choices, and freedom.

“We’re probably going to live until we’re 90, so anything you can do in terms of getting your retirement savings happening, or investing, or getting your money to work for you, it just means you have more options, which means you have more freedom, security, choices.”

For Meyer, growing up, money was a touchy subject, and the family struggled financially. She’s had to change her own mindset, realising money doesn’t have to be “loaded with emotion, or shame. It’s just money”.

Says Meyer: “I think for a lot of my life, there was a kind of blind optimism that somehow I would be able to figure this out. I didn’t really have the basics, if I’m really honest, and because money was such a [hard] topic in our house, that was quite fraught to talk about, because it was debt, and we lost our home, there was a kind of charge around it.”

For many years Meyer hadn’t thought about buying her own home because, “I could not see a path that I would be able to do that. Primarily because, I didn’t understand how to do it.”

That was despite running her own businesses at the time. Taking on a client in Australia lead her down a path to learning about its superannuation policies. What followed was a “really big and quite powerful shift” in mindset, one she hopes others will be able to have, too.

Learning the basics, “I went, is that it? Oh, I thought it was way more complicated than that.”

Details of the Auckland and Wellington workshops can be found here and here respectively. Events in the South Island will be announced for later in the year. More information can be found at seatatthetable.co.nz.