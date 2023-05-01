ANZ cuts two, three-year home loan rates

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

ANZ will cut the interest rate it charges on its two- and three-year home loans.

From Tuesday, the interest rate on its standard two-year home loan will drop 10 basis points to 7.09%.

The special rate on that term drops by the same margin to 6.49%.

The three -year rate drops by 60 basis points, taking the special to 5.99% and the standard rate to 6.59%.

A number of banks have moved to cut the interest rates charged on longer-term lending in recent weeks.

That is despite the Reserve Bank raising the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points at the most recent review, to 5.25%. It is expected to increase it again at the next meeting, to 5.5%.

The bank expressed concern at weakness in the wholesale markets in its most recent update, which it said could lead to lower retail rates, reducing the impact of OCR increases.

An ANZ spokesperson said its changes reflected wholesale rate movements and ensure the bank remained competitive.

Economist Gareth Kiernan said the Reserve Bank would probably have been heartened by the recent inflation data, showing price rises had slowed.

“But the fact that wholesale markets have been pricing in possible rate cuts, and haven’t fully been pricing in previous rate hikes, lines up with the rationale behind the bank’s most recent 50-point increase, which was to push against the downward pressure on retail rates that had been developing," he said.

”A three-year rate of 6% is a bit of a double-edged sword. It means the immediate direct effect on mortgage holders rolling off lower fixed rates is not large as if they had to refix at 6.5% or 7%, so it potentially moderates the extent of the near-term slowdown in household demand that might otherwise have occurred. However, it also means that the effects of current monetary settings could be felt for longer as homeowners are committed to higher rates for a longer period than might otherwise be the case.

”All in all, I’d expect any continued near-term cuts in mortgage rates could increase the likelihood of the bank pushing through two more 25 basis point increases to the official cash rate, rather than the single increase that financial markets and most forecasters are anticipating.”