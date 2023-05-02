Sole parents: Benefit rules make it 'terrifying' to get into a relationship

Single parents say tough benefit rules are stopping them from entering relationships.

Ngāti Kahungunu and Project Gender have released research into the experience of single parents, including survey and focus group data from 3500 people.

Project Gender director Erin Jackson said the report showed that if the 73,560 people receiving Sole Parent Support were to thrive, a fundamental shift was needed in how government, business and society thought about single parents.

Jackson’s colleague, Angela Mayer, said the relationship status rules for single parents were a concern to many people and were an area that needed attention.

One focus group participant told researchers said it was “terrifying” to think about meeting someone.

“It’s almost impossible and terrifying to date someone while I’m on a benefit, they’re suddenly expected to start financially supporting you and your child if they start sleeping over, people use dobbing you into WINZ as threats. Being investigated by WINZ is an absolutely terrifying prospect. It’s not worth it, so you stay single.”

Another said she took a male friend in to Work and Income to act as a support person.

“They thought we were in a relationship, which we were not. We both ended up being investigated for benefit fraud.”

Meyer said it was concerning that it was assumed a new person in a person’s life would contribute financially to the single parent and their children.

Just over 50% of people surveyed as part of the research said this stopped them entering a relationship or dating.

Researcher Tania Domett said it was a theme that came through strongly.

“People saying WINZ would get wind that sometimes they’d only just started seeing someone and they would be investigated.

“Single parents are on their own, wouldn’t it be nice for them to have a bit of companionship and support? But they’re denied that. There’s also what it is says about – we’re talking here about heterosexual relationships – suddenly a man is on the scene and expected to be financially responsibile for not only you but your children… that’s quite a huge demand to place on someone when you’re in a new relationship and want to feel your way and take your time.

“I think it’s a human rights issue, it needs to be investigated by the relevant agencies to see what can be done to make it less punitive.”

Graham Allpress, acting group general manager for client service delivery at the Ministry of Social Development, said assessing whether someone was in a relationship included a number of factors such as whether you lived at the same address most of the time, shared responsibilities socialised and holidayed together, shared money and bills, had a sexual relationship, and were considered a couple by other people.

“Taking family circumstances and relationship status into account in granting a benefit is a longstanding principle underpinning New Zealand social security legislation,” he said.

“It is based on the notion that for a person who is married, or living in the nature of marriage, spouses and de facto partners owe primary obligations of support to each other, and that the state's support obligations are secondary.”