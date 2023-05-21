Here's what Budget means for this week's OCR decision

The Reserve Bank is likely to be unimpressed by the Government’s injection of money into the New Zealand economy, economists say – and it could mean higher interest rates to come.

After accounting for reprioritisation and reshuffling of spending, this year’s Budget is set to add more than $5 billion in additional spending in the year to June 2024, compared to predictions in the half-year update.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said that was likely to weigh on the Reserve Bank’s mind when it made an official cash rate (OCR) decision next week. The rate is currently at 5.25% but is expected to increase.

He said the bank took a “dim view” of the lack of fiscal restraint or assistance it was getting from the Government in trying to balance the economy.

“Given all the talk about reprioritisation and having to work out what they were doing with limited funds beforehand, spending is up a significant amount and revenue is down. The net effect is that they have to go and do a lot more borrowing to do what they want to do – that’s going to stimulate demand.”

The Budget shows the fiscal impulse turning positive for the first time since Covid-19, indicating the Government is adding more to the economy than it is taking away.

“This was the year we were hoping inflation was going to be brought down and demand was going to rebalance across the economy. The timing couldn’t be worse really.”

Bond issuance will increase significantly, with an additional $20b of bonds issued over the next four years, twice the rate predicted by ANZ. Net debt is forecast to reach $95.3b by 2025/26 compared to $5.4b in 2019.

Kiernan said he still expected a 25bps increase in the OCR next week and a peak of 5.75%. Westpac earlier said it expected a 6% peak might be needed.

Aaron Wood/Stuff The Reserve Bank might not appreciate the stimulus, economists say.

Kiernan said it would be interesting to see the tone of the Reserve Bank’s statement. “I suspect it’s getting very close to needing to do more."

He said wholesale interest rates moved up on Thursday, which could affect retail rates offered by banks.

“Previously, wholesale markets had been working against the Reserve Bank, the Reserve Bank was pushing up and markets were going ‘you must be nearly done, let’s pull them down’. Now there’s a bit of worry there, I think.”

BNZ chief economist Mike Jones said the Budget had contained more spending than his team expected, too.

“The spending we did see around the cost of living was targeted and not guaranteed to see a lift in the general price level but that extra spending in the Budget coupled with migration numbers coming in well ahead of expectations kind of tips the scale for us into requiring higher interest rates on the part of the Reserve Bank.”

He said BNZ had increased its expectation for the OCR peak to 5.75% from 5.5% previously.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF National leader Christopher Luxon talks about Budget 2023.

He still expected a 25bps increase next week but said the Reserve Bank had shown an inclination to frontload its increases and might decide a bigger lift was the better option.

“Relative to the last time the Reserve Bank met there is more evidence of a less fragile economy and more inflationary pressure around, it’s going to crystallise some of those risks for the Reserve Bank around inflation not easing up as quickly as it hoped.”

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner agreed the Budget would have an impact.

“Cyclone spending isn’t exactly discretionary – there’s a trade-off between things you have to do and things you want to do. Things they have to do have abruptly grown. There’s a lot of running to stand still in this Budget, getting back to square one... it’s not satisfying spending but it’s necessary but at the end of the day it adds up to quite a big number.”

She said it would put pressure on both inflation and interest rates.

“At the moment, the labour market is incredibly tight. We are forecasting that to change reasonably rapidly – the big influx of labour through the border could hasten that turn. Governments do struggle to spend money as fast as they want to when it comes to capex [capital expenditure], there are going to be pinch points and bottlenecks around finding the right people to do that rebuild effort.

|It could be in practice that the capex takes a while to come through and when it does the economy could be quite different but here and now the rule of thumb would suggest the Budget will put upward pressure on inflation.”

She said any attempt to offset the higher cost of living by boosting incomes would slow the fall in inflation.

“At the end of the day it changes the mix of who bears the cost - that’s a political choice.”

She still expected a 25bps increase on Wednesday but said the chance of a 50bps increase was now higher. “Ii’s more likely to turn up in the forward track for the OCR – the best guess for what they do in the future – that matters enormously for the market as well.”

Her colleague, senior economist Miles Workman said paying for the cyclone rebuild with a tax hike or more significant reprioritisation would have avoided the pressure on inflation or interest rates. He pointed to a Treasury note that estimated fiscal stimulus equal to 1% of GDP could be expected to prompt an additional 30bps increase in the OCR.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr, who has previously been opposed to an OCR increase above 5%, said the Government had signalled more debt than anyone was expecting.

But he said it took up to 18 months for the effect on rates to be felt on home loans. “It is the lagged impact of monetary policy that has us concerned the Reserve Bank is hiking too far. The economy has softened, with a weaker tax take. Inflation is cooling, with falling expectations. And the labour market will soften, with rising unemployment.”