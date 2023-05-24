Cheat sheet: What's happening to the OCR and why does it matter

On Wednesday afternoon, the Reserve Bank is due to update the official cash rate (OCR).

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s the official cash rate, anyway?

The OCR, set by the Reserve Bank, drives the rate that banks pay when they borrow from the central bank. It is one of the things that influences the rate that banks then charge their customers for things like home loans, and pay for term deposits.

Why is it increasing?

The rate is increasing because the Reserve Bank is worried about the current rate of inflation, which has hit a level that hasn’t been seen in 30 years. Increasing the OCR takes money out of the economy and reduces the potential for further price rises. It can also reduce businesses’ investment intentions, which generally leads to a higher unemployment rate.

Isn’t that bad news?

The Reserve Bank has been open about the fact that it is engineering a recession (although Treasury doesn’t now think it will get one). But it thinks that the short-term pain of a downturn is a price worth paying to avoid inflation taking hold and getting out of hand.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Adrian Orr will reveal the OCR decision on Wednesday.

What happened at the last meeting?

The Reserve Bank surprised a lot of people by increasing the OCR by 50 basis points, to 5.25%. Most people had only expected the rate to increase to 5% and there were arguments it shouldn’t go that far.

What’s likely to happen today?

There’s no clear consensus – some economists expect a 25bps increase, some a 50bps increase – and some think there should be no increase at all.

Weren’t we talking about it already being as high as it would go?

The forecast peak of the OCR this cycle has pushed out – initially some didn’t think it would need to get to 5%. But rates of migration are running much higher than expected and the Budget put a bit more spending into the economy than some had anticipated, so more rate hikes might be needed.

What will it mean for home loan rates?

It depends a bit on how the wholesale markets interpret the Reserve Bank’s statement – and its forecast for future OCR moves. It’s a tricky balance for the Reserve Bank because if it goes too hard, there’s a risk that markets decide that it means it’ll have to reduce the rate more quickly, which can lead to long-term interest rates actually being lower than they might otherwise be.

If there’s an increase we can expect to see movement higher in the shorter-term fixed rates.