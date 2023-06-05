Pandemic wealth vanishes: Will we get it back?

CoreLogic's house price index shows falls sped up from April to May, but they remain lower than the falls seen during 2022.

When Covid-19 first arrived in New Zealand, there were forecasts of financial doom. Unemployment was expected to skyrocket and house prices to plummet.

A response involving billions of wage subsidies, record low interest rates and relaxed lending rules meant the opposite happened. House prices soared and unemployment hit fresh lows.

Stats NZ data shows that households’ combined net wealth increased from $1.8 trillion in the March quarter of 2020 to $2.04 trillion by the end of that year and $2.43 trillion by the end of the following year.

But as life has returned to something a bit more normal, so too has New Zealanders’ wealth. At the end of last year, our net worth had dropped back to $2.25 trillion.

So what will it take for us to get back to peak (paper) wealth?

House prices

House and land values have been a significant driver of the increase, and fall, in household wealth.

In the December quarter alone, the drop in owner-occupied property values eroded $12.3 billion from household balance sheets.

According to Real Estate Institute data, the median national house price hit $925,000 in November 2021.

By April this year, it had fallen back to $780,000.

How much wealth has actually been lost depends on when you bought a house. The last time the median was $780,000 was in February 2021. Since then, 43,000 first-home buyers have entered the market and so would have experienced a reduction in wealth. Anyone who owned a home before that time would have only lost an on-paper gain.

Nick Goodall, head of research at CoreLogic, said for prices to return to their peak would take 50 months at a growth rate of 3% per year. He said that was a realistic rate to expect but others might see it as conservative.

Stuff Lots of people felt quite a lot richer during the lockdown years.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said he had been predicting that it would take until 2031 for prices to return to 2021 levels, but new factors such as strong migration, the breakdown of Labour and National’s housing agreement and the Reserve Bank’s signal that the official cash rate might be at its peak, could bring this forward.

KiwiSaver

2021 was a good year for KiwiSaver investors, too. The pandemic peak for KiwiSaver assets was in the last quarter of that year, when the value of balances topped $90.2 billion. It fell away to $82.44b in the middle of 2022, despite ongoing contributions from members, but has since recovered and topped $92.35b in the March quarter of this year.

Morningstar Asia-Pacific data director Greg Bunkall said he would expect to see more volatility in this if the equity and bond markets were to move together, as they often had recently.

“If that continues you see the diversification benefits of holding fixed income assets not as protective as it once was to fund returns – and therefore more volatility because both asset classes move in tandem. But the next macro market move is entirely speculation, so what happens to fund volatility in the future is anyone’s guess.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The NZX has a way to go to get back to its peak, but it could do it within a couple of years if things go well, one commentator says.

Shares

The NZX50 peaked at 13,558 on January 8, 2021. Last week, it was hovering just under 12,000.

Greg Smith, head of retail at Devon Funds Management, said the New Zealand share market was known for being high-yielding and did not tend to do so well when interest rates were rising. But he said markets around the world had been seen to respond favourably to the end of central bank tightening programmes, such as the Reserve Bank had signalled in New Zealand.

He said the market would need to rise about 15% to get back to its pandemic peak but that was not outside the realms of possibility in the next year or 18 months.

“A lot of things would need to go right. The New Zealand economy would need to avoid a downturn. The world economy would need to avoid a downturn. China would need to keep trucking along. If rates stop going up – which it seems we’re close to that – and the economy avoids a downturn it could be quite conducive to the stock market. In 12 to 18 months, if everything went swimmingly, we could get back to those levels.”

Bank accounts

New Zealanders put more money aside during the pandemic. The total in savings accounts hit $121.9 billion in April last year, before dropping back to $111.8b this year. The amount in transaction balances fell from $145.9b last April to $130.9 this year.

In its most recent update, Stats NZ said the household savings ratio – a comparison of household saving to disposable income – had increased to 3.6% because incomes were rising slightly faster than spending.

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said this could continue. “We are still seeing high and sustained levels of wage inflation and a strong labour market.”

At the same time, retail spending was pulling back, although people were likely to be having to spend more on interest costs than they had previously.

He said it was unlikely that there would be another surge in savings as there was during the lockdowns, because that was driven by the combination of people not having anywhere to spend their money and being worried about the future.

Kiernan said he would expect the savings rate to be lower in the next couple of years than it was during the pandemic, but higher than it was during the middle part of last decade.

“Uncertain or negative economic conditions are likely to encourage more cautious behaviour by households, and therefore they will look to put some money aside in case of unemployment or similar.

“There’s also the loss of wealth over the last 18 months due to falling house prices and share markets, which mean that people might be further away from their savings targets or desired wealth positions than they thought they would be, so they might need to do more saving than they would in good economic times to get towards those targets.”

Inflation

Inflation will be a factor limiting New Zealanders’ wealth recovery. Even if our net worth increases in nominal terms, high inflation can mean that we go backwards in real ones. And the cost of living rising is a big driver for people feeling worse off in their day-to-day lives, no matter what their house value or KiwiSaver investments are doing.

Treasury forecasts that inflation will fall to 4.5% by the end of this year and hit the Reserve Bank’s target band of 1% to 3% by the end of next year. This is faster than some forecasters have predicted.