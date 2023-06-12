ANZ lifts home loan rates

New Zealand’s largest home loan lender is increasing the interest rate charged on a number of its home loan rates.

ANZ said that, from Tuesday, its six-month, one-year, 18-month and three-year rates would increase.

The special one-year rate will lift by 34 basis points from 6.65% to 6.99%.

The special three-year rate increases from 5.99% to 6.29%.

Standard rates lift to between 6.89% for three years and 7.59% for six months and one year terms.

The Reserve Bank last month lifted the official cash rate by another 25 basis points to 5.5% and indicated that it felt that was about as high as the rate would need to go.

RBNZ Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr comments on the about-turn.

New Zealand’s yield curve has been inverted for some time, with shorter-term fixes more expensive than longer rates.

That reflects a market expectation that rates will need to drop again before the expiry of those longer-term fixes.

In recent months, there has been limited market movement in response to official cash rate increases. In some cases, rates have fallen despite the upward moves.

ANZ also increased the rate it pays on some of its savings and call accounts by 10 or 20 basis points, taking its online account standard rate to 2.75%.