Cheat sheet: We're in a recession, so what?

We’re in a technical recession. Here’s why you might care.

So New Zealand’s economy is in a recession.

What does that really mean? And why should you care?

First up, what is a recession anyway?

A recession can be a tricky thing to define. We don’t have a committee tasked with doing the job of spotting one, like the United States does.

It is usually said that the country is in a technical recession when there are two consecutive quarters of slowing economic activity, which is reflected in gross domestic product (GDP).

We had a fall in December, so when another 0.1% drop was reported for March, that ticked that box.

Why does it matter?

In itself, the fact that we’re in a technical recession probably doesn’t really matter, much.

The average person at home won’t care whether there was 0.1% more GDP in the March quarter, or 0.1% less.

But overall, it gives a picture of the health of the economy. When GDP is growing, it usually means good things are happening - more jobs, more profitable businesses and better pay for employees.

Too much contraction means hard times for businesses and, by extension, the people who work for them.

STUFF GDP is the last piece of New Zealand's economic puzzle every quarter.

But what about our low unemployment?

One of the most significant ways that most people feel a recession is through their jobs.

At the moment, unemployment is really low, so many people may not feel like this is a “normal” recession. The Reserve Bank has indicated it expects unemployment to increase but there’s no real sign of that happening yet.

Instead, we’re feeling the squeeze through rising prices and mortgage interest rates, which are making life tough in different ways.

Why did this happen?

The Reserve Bank was open about the fact that it was trying to engineer a recession to slow down the economy.

There was too much activity happening, and prices were rising too quickly, so it slammed on the economic brakes by increasing interest rates.

This slowdown in activity reflects partly the impact of those rises, and also things like weather events earlier in the year.

A surge of migration makes the data look a bit better than it otherwise would have – on a per capita basis, GDP dropped 0.7%.

How long might it last?

The data is backward-looking. We know we were in a recession through the December and March quarters. We don’t have a clear idea of whether that continued, although the data that’s coming through signals there’s still quite a bit of weakness ahead.

Things like spending data show that a lot of people are keeping their credit cards in their wallets at the moment, which might indicate things haven’t got any better.

Economists expect the tough economic times to last at least through the rest of this year, whether we remain technically in a recession or not. Things may start to feel a bit brighter into 2024.