Westpac becomes third bank to shift home loan rates

Recent house price boom is down to interest rates, as Kiwis jumped to buy better homes while rock-bottom rates were around.

A third bank has increased interest rates on its home loans.

After moves by ANZ and BNZ, Westpac said on Friday it was increasing a number of its rates.

The three- and four-year rates increase by 20 basis points, taking the standard three-year rate to 6.89% and the standard four-year rate to 6.79%.

Its two-year rates lift by 14bps to a standard rate of 7.19%.

The 18-month rate lifts by six basis points, making the standard rate 7.35%.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said wholesale rates had been a bit higher since mid-May.

“It started a couple of days before the Government’s Budget and that provided upward momentum, people thought the official cash rate would have to be higher. That hasn't reversed out of the longer-term rates and the banks seem to have decided they have to pass it on.”

Both ANZ and Westpac’s economists had said they expected the official cash rate to have to increase again from its current 5.5%, and for rates to have to stay higher for longer.

“All these factors are coming together.”

He said there would be some upward pressure on rates for the next two or three months. Beyond that, it would depend on whether the Reserve Bank was right it had done enough.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Westpac has increased the rate on a number of its terms.

ASB economists said floating rates had risen by about half the amount that the official cash rate had risen through 2023.

“Shorter-term fixed rates have also lifted, but longer-term fixed rates have fallen. Concerns about slower economic growth over the years ahead, and a belief that inflation will eventually be tamed, have influenced longer-term interest rates.”

The current four- and five-year terms were the cheapest of the rates on offer and were also below the 20-year average, they said.

“Persistent inflation is the key risk that points to ongoing high interest rates. But clear threats to the local economic outlook are also present, and global risks including the war in Ukraine and recent US/European banking issues adding to the concerns that are weighing on the economic outlook, and longer-term interest rates.”

They said CPI was unlikely to fall below 3% until 2025.

‘If the NZ and global economic outlook continues along the path we expect, interest rates including mortgages are expected to remain at or above current levels as central banks around the world act to contain inflation. However, if the economic situation changes for the worse, the Reserve Bank could move to lower borrowing costs to support the economy sooner than we are forecasting.”