How you can still grow your money when the economy shrinks

Tom Hartmann is personal finance lead at sorted.org.nz.

OPINION: By now you’ve heard how New Zealand is now officially in a recession, after data showed the economy had contracted for two consecutive quarters. In many ways, this is not surprising. When money gets more expensive and interest rates rise, everything tends to slow down.

In a recent survey, 49% of people said they were either “sinking a bit” or “treading water” when asked by Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission. The same data from the most recent quarter also shows that more people are now missing out on social activities and health services due to money stress.

These are all clear features of a recession. People are spending less. Businesses are putting less money into new projects. There are starting to be troubles in the job market, at least in certain sectors.

For many, times are tough. Now, more than ever, it's important that we maximise our money to get the most value out of it. If we do this, we may be able to keep our money growing, even while the economy is shrinking.

So what will this recession mean for you?

The Reserve Bank raised rates to make money more expensive, have everyone spend less, cool the economy and keep inflation from getting out of hand. If we can get inflation under control, the price of staples like our groceries, coffee and petrol will stop rising so fast. That will make it easier to get by day-to-day, and hopefully leave us with a little more left over for saving and investing.

You’re not alone if you’re finding it pretty hard to make ends meet at the moment. But it’s key to know that the economy moves in cycles, so this downturn won’t last forever. It can actually be an opportunity to get ahead.

The point is, just because the economy is shrinking doesn’t mean you need to with your money. The way to get ahead is by saving and investing in funds like KiwiSaver, or by paying down debt.

Any extra money you are able to save regularly – even $10 – means you are growing moneywise. If it’s invested, even better. Investment options are more accessible than ever and your hard-earned savings don’t have to sit in an account earning little over the long term.

The money you use to pay down debt is also growing your position and getting ahead. The Sorted debt calculator can help you to work out the quickest way to being debt-free.

The trick is, once you’ve paid off a debt, to direct that money into savings and investments. You’ll be used to not having it after all.

It can also help to set up your savings to go automatically into a separate account regularly. This way, even while the economy pulls back, you are not. You’re still growing.

Finally, know that support is available. If you feel like you’re struggling to keep your head above water, it’s more than okay to ask for help. There are plenty of options for accessing free advice and support. You just don’t want to leave it too late.