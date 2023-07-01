So your home loan is due to refix...

What does the official cash rate mean?

Although the official cash rate has been increasing since 2021, many homeowners are only starting to feel the impact now, as their home loans roll off their fixed terms.

Reserve Bank data shows that in April there was $35.51 billion in loans with between three and six months left to run and $58.18b with six months to a year.

If you’re coming up to refixing, you may be wondering what to do.

Here’s a rundown of the options.

Remain floating

If you do nothing, at the end of your fixed term your loan will shift to a floating rate.

This means the interest rate you pay is not set and will change according to things like the wholesale markets.

The benefit of floating is that you can make extra payments when you like, including paying off the loan if you want to sell, without penalty. It also means you can jump on a fixed rate special when you see one.

But it’s more expensive than fixing. ANZ, ASB and Westpac are all advertising floating rates of 8.64%. Even the most optimistic forecasts don’t expect the official cash rate to fall until the end of this year, and not particularly quickly once it starts to happen.

By comparison, fixing for six months gives you access to rates of between 6.99% and 7.69% at the big four.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Fixing for longer is cheaper at the moment but it will take time to see if it proves the prudent decision.

Fix for one year

One-year rates range from about 6.89% up at the big banks, depending on whether you qualify for special rates. This gives more certainty than a six-month rate but potentially leaves you exposed to higher rates in a year’s time – or rates not much better than they are now, which means you’ve paid a premium compared to longer-term rates, for little return.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said he expected one-year rates to be about 6.6% to 6.8% in a year’s time.

Two years

You can save money by fixing for a bit longer. Two-year rates start from about 6.49% at the main banks.

This should take you through to a period where rates are coming down. But ASB economists noted this was less of a hedge against interest rate rises than longer terms, if rates went up more than expected or stayed higher for longer.

Kiernan said he would advocate splitting a loan across two and three-year terms. Rates were currently 50 basis points to 80bps below what might normally be expected for the current wholesale rates, he said, making these terms look quite reasonable.

Three years

Slightly cheaper again is a three-year fix.

When interest rates are cheaper over longer terms, it indicates that the market expects rates to fall during the period of the fixed term.

ASB noted that a three-year fix could be more expensive than rolling a series of shorter terms, if rates came down sooner than expected.

Five years

At the moment, some of the best rates available are on five-year terms, which is a longer period than most New Zealand borrowers typically fix for.

You can get rates below 6% at the big banks for five-year fixes.

ASB economists warned that fixing for a series of shorter terms was likely to be cheaper over the next five years if rates fell as expected.

Kiernan said there were reasons to consider fixing part of a loan for five years, which would offer some certainty.

He said rates this year had not been as high as he expected they might be, across the board.

“It’s difficult to know when wholesale rates do start going back down whether that is the OCR or some of the longer-term rates whether the banks will restore their margins a bit.

“It’s almost like their margins have been compressed for some reason or other whether they’re trying to hit their sales targets or whatever… normally I would look at the market at the moment and go ‘fixing for five years isn’t great when it’s the lowest rate on offer’.

“But if you make the assumption that perhaps as wholesale rates come down the retail rates don’t move as much there is possibly an argument that those longer-term rates are worth considering. I’m not going to advocate it outright because there’s uncertainty around that. If I assume that the current margins continue going forward from here you start to look at the two and three-year rates being reasonably attractive.”