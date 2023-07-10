'Average' Auckland mortgage up $1600 a month for recent buyers

People who bought an average-priced house in Auckland two years ago could be facing an increase in mortgage interest costs close to $1600 a month, Westpac economists say.

The bank has released an economic update focusing on household finances.

It said over the past year an increasing number of borrowers had rolled off very low fixed mortgage rates that were on offer in the early stage of the pandemic and on to much higher rates. But another 50% of mortgages were still due to be refixed over the coming year.

Someone who fixed a mortgage in May 2021 might have been paying about 2.6% but refixing now would put them over 6%.

“To put that in context, if you purchased an average-priced home in most parts of the country with an 80% mortgage two years ago, the rise in interest rates could add around $900 to your monthly mortgage payments. In Auckland, where house prices tend to be higher, that rise in mortgage interest costs could be closer to $1600 per month.”

Households with mortgages could see the share of their income spent on interest costs rising to more than 20% by the end of the year, from about 15% now.

Incomes had risen by about 6% over the past year, they said, reflecting strength in the labour market.

But spending levels were up 9%, in large part due to the rise in living costs over the period.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

“Adjusting for higher prices, the amount of goods that New Zealand households have been taking home has effectively remained flat over the past year even as we’ve splashed out more cash. And some of the increase in overall household spending has been on outbound tourism, which for the most part does not contribute to the local economy.”

Households’ net wealth had fallen by 9% since the end of 2021, they noted, mostly due to the fall in house prices.

“That’s a particular concern for those families who first entered the housing market in the past couple of years. Many of those families will now be looking at higher debt servicing costs, while the value of their homes has fallen since taking out a loan.

“In addition, they will not have had the chance to rebuild their savings since purchasing a home. More generally, lower levels of household wealth might also discourage future spending. Looking ahead, while we don’t expect further material house price falls, we don’t expect to see house prices rising sharply given the current contractionary level of interest rates.”

Households throughout the country were feeling pressure and this would lead to spending falling about 2% over 2023 and 2024 combined, they said.

“With household spending accounting for around 60% of total economic activity, that will be a significant drag on economic growth.”