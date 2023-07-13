Here's how much the Govt's abandoned tax-free threshold would have given you

A tax-free threshold benefits all taxpayers – but that might not be the most effective strategy, commentators say.

A $10,000 tax-free threshold would have given up to $1050 a year to everyone earning taxed income, but commentators say the Government may have been right to put the idea aside for now.

As part of pre-Budget discussions, the Government sought advice on ways that it could provide personal tax relief.

“Work was undertaken on a range of proposals for a tax switch, particularly based on a revenue neutral switch that would have seen a tax-free zone created of up to $10,000, funded by increased tax on the wealthiest New Zealanders,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

“This work began in 2022, but ultimately the decision was made not to go ahead with it given the significance of the change in difficult and highly uncertain economic conditions.”

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said the $1050 per year potential benefit to taxpayers was not insignificant, “but at the same time it’s also not a significant amount to many people. Given the tax relief goes to everyone earning income, the indicative fiscal cost ($3.787 billion) is extremely high.”

She said how much benefit there was depended on what other changes were imposed to “balance the books”.

“While a tax-free threshold is used in other countries and seems to have popular appeal, there are potential downsides with complexity and unexpected tax liabilities arising for people who have selected incorrect tax codes. There are consequential issues for other taxes as well – for example do PIE rates also need a 0% tax rate and a 0% rate for fringe benefits,” she said.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Green co-leader James Shaw unveiled a wide ranging tax and welfare plan, costing $10 billion each year. It would be funded by wealth taxes, and a corporate tax hike.

“I would question whether having a tax-free threshold would be preferable to looking at the wider tax thresholds, and in particular the big jump from 17.5% to 30% at $48,000. What the Budget papers indicate is that there obviously was some appetite to consider personal tax rate changes, and therefore perhaps this provides a signal that something may be included within the Labour Party tax policy when it is released.”

In guidance provided by Inland Revenue, the department said establishing a tax-free threshold would provide a benefit to the greatest number of potential taxpayers but was not well targeted.

The department argued that changing tax thresholds – particularly the $14,000 and $48,000 tax bands – or marginal rates applied could be more effective. These rates have been contentious in recent years because even minimum wage workers who have full-time jobs are being pushed into the middle brackets by inflation.

Tax expert Terry Baucher said both National and Labour Governments had created a problem by leaving tax thresholds unadjusted for inflation for so long. The cost of making any adjustment now had got “higher and higher” over time, he said. “It’s a headache entirely of their own making.”

Robin Olliver, former deputy commissioner of policy at Inland Revenue and now a tax consultant, said the Government was right not to pursue a tax-free threshold.

“It would be a very poor way of assisting the less well off. That is because most of those $10,000 or under are partners or children of higher income households. They get the full benefit. Moreover high wealth can direct some income to household members gaining more tax benefits. Lower income households are on 17.5% rate and now even 30%. Better to increase the threshold of $48,000 when the tax rate rises to 30%.”