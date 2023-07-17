Kiwibank lifts home loan rates, standard one-year nearly 8%

Kiwibank will increase the interest rate charged on a range of its fixed home loans, from Monday.

The bank said it was increasing the rates charged on one, two, three, and four-year fixes.

The one-year special rate lifts from 6.89% to 6.99% and the standard one-year rate, for people who do not have 20% equity, to 7.99%.

Standard rates at other main banks range from 7.59% to 7.89% for one-year terms.

Its two-year rate lifts by 20 basis points from a special rate of 6.59% to 6.79% and a standard rate of 7.79%.

The bank is also increasing term deposit rates.

Interest rates have been rising despite the Reserve Bank leaving the official cash rate on hold at its latest review. The central bank has signalled it does not expect to increase the rate from its current 5.5% but also does not expect to cut it for some time.

ASB economists said on Monday that, for the rest of the year, the risk was skewed to more chance of another increase, until there was clear data that inflation was likely to head down as much as the Reserve Bank wanted.

A consumer price index update this week is expected to show inflation cooling, but not quickly.

Westpac economists, meanwhile, said they expected the official cash rate to be increased again next month to 5.75%.

“Since the May statement there wasn’t enough data to significantly shift the Reserve Bank’s strong view for a protracted period of unchanged rates. However, the month ahead will see some key information in the form of the June quarter CPI and labour market report. These will provide more information on the persistence of core inflation pressures and the strength of the labour market, and hence prospects for a fall in GDP during the second half of this year.

“Partial indicators suggest the labour market has not cracked yet, which raises the likelihood that the Reserve Bank will need to upgrade its growth forecasts for this year. This would add some upside risk to the inflation outlook and lengthen the already protracted period over which inflation remains above the target range. As a result, we aren’t yet convinced that the door to an August tightening has been closed, although the hurdle to moving through that door remains high.”