Is now a good time to take the cheapest home loan rates on offer?

ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown has released his latest home loan report.

He said while the best option would only be known in hindsight, there were reasons that longer-term fixes were appealing at the moment.

The big four banks are offering one-year specials between 6.99% and 7.25%, three-year specials of 6.49% and five-year specials around 6.29%.

“Fixing for five years a couple of years ago would have been great,” Tennent-Brown said.

“Now it gives an interesting opportunity. You can fix for a little bit longer than the usual favourite one year and pay a lower rate and hopefully be able to avoid any unexpected surprises from the Reserve Bank if they do need to do more or if the banks continue to do what they’ve done in the last month, which is respond to other pressures beyond the official cash rate – the underlying volatility in the wholesale market.”

The Reserve Bank has said it expects the official cash rate has peaked at 5.5% but some economists predict another increase may be needed.

But in recent weeks, a number of banks have moved their home loan rates.

Tennent-Brown said people had grown used to home loans moving in tandem with the official cash rate but there were many other reasons that the rates could change.

Over the course of this year, the Reserve Bank had increased the official cash rate by 125 basis points. Floating rates had risen by about half that, he said, and longer-term fixed rates had fallen.

Stuff Longer-term home loan rates have fallen over this year.

He said short-term mortgages were expected to remain high, and long-term rates could also lift again. But ASB’s economists were optimistic that home loan rates were near a peak.

“Is now the time to stretch out timeframes a bit longer? It does give people an opportunity to give themselves some certainty at a lower cost, which is good.

“The other thing is that I don’t think there are many people out there thinking that the Reserve Bank is going to be cutting any time soon. If they do, well sure, taking pain in the short-term so you can roll on to a lower rate at the end of the year would be nice but that’s not our expectation of what the Reserve Bank will do."

He said it was likely that it would be mid next year before the Reserve Bank was in a position to contemplate cutting rates.

But predictions could prove incorrect, or the bank could decide more increases were needed, as the Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Canada had, he said.

Fixing for four or five years was the cheapest option for borrowers, and slightly below the 20-year average for those rates.

Three-year rates also provided certainty at a lower price.

“[Borrowers] can get a lower rate and certainty or they can take that short-term volatility on on the hope that they can tap into something lower over the next year or two.”