Here's the potential impact on KiwiSaver of withdrawing for a bond

National leader Christopher Luxon met students at the University Of Auckland re O-week, where he and housing spokesperson Chris Bishop announced proposed change to allow tenants to use KiwiSaver to pay bonds.

A 22-year-old who withdrew $1000 from KiwiSaver to help pay a bond for a rental property, and never got it back, could find it cost them almost $9000 by the time they reached 65.

National has proposed to allow young people to tap into their KiwiSaver accounts for money to fund a rental bond. It would then be repaid when the bond was returned.

The idea was met with concern from fund managers, who were worried that policy changes could erode confidence in the KiwiSaver scheme, and about the prospect of young people not having their bonds reliably returned.

Calculations by KiwiSaver provider Kernel Wealth looked at the impact of a withdrawal on a 22-year-old. If they took $1000 out and never paid it back, they could miss out on $8882.27 by 65, assuming they were in an aggressive fund at first, then shifted to a growth fund, then balanced and then conservative nearer retirement.

If they took the bond out for five years and then repaid it, there would still be an impact of $2819.38.

Contributions – or withdrawals – at the start of an investment can have a significant impact because of the effect of compounding. Money that is invested early has the opportunity to have its returns earn their own returns year-on-year.

Richard Klipin, chief executive of the Financial Services Council, said KiwiSaver was designed to be a long-term retirement and savings tool.

STUFF Kids deserve to benefit from compound interest.

“We want to ensure the thinking of this policy has considered the impact of reducing the KiwiSaver balances of young New Zealanders and therefore the flow on effect on the long term earnings of their KiwiSaver accounts,” Klipin said.

“Even small changes to policy settings can have considerable effects on KiwiSaver earnings over the term of investment.

“We want to ensure this policy and any other KiwiSaver policy initiatives from all political parties heading into this year’s election are well designed and focus on the long term investment horizon for Kiwis preparing for their retirement.

“We are calling for a full review of KiwiSaver to ensure policy settings go to the heart of its core purpose to prepare Kiwis for a dignified retirement. That will mean setting a long-term strategic policy direction for KiwiSaver.”

Rupert Carlyon, founder of KiwiSaver provider Koura said people would not only miss out on returns when their bonds were tied up, but they could be less concerned about the money than if it was actual cash.

“So probably not quite as strong security for the landlords. People do not think about KiwiSaver as real money therefore are unlikely to fight to protect it. Interesting that National keep on coming into elections with options to use KiwiSaver as a way to get access to capital. Last time it was to start businesses, this time it is for people’s bonds, whilst also extending out the retirement age for NZ Super. It would be nice to see something that actually strengthens the retirement framework rather than further erode it.”

National housing spokesperson Chris Bishop said the policy made sense for young people who were cash poor and trying to get a bond together. He said he did not think it undermined the system.

He said the intention was that people would withdraw the whole bond from an individual KiwiSaver account and have it sent direct to Tenancy Services, rather than splitting the bond across several people.