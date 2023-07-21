Here's what 'sticky' domestic inflation could mean for your home loan

The consumer price index (CPI) records changes in the price of hundreds of goods and services. (First published January 20, 2022)

New inflation data showing that domestic inflation is proving “stickier” than some expected could create the risk of another official cash rate (OCR) hike, economists say.

Stats NZ said on Wednesday that the consumer price index (CPI) was up 6% year-on-year in the year to June. That was slightly less than the Reserve Bank expected but more than most bank economists had predicted.

Non-tradeable inflation, which refers to the prices of things that are not traded internationally, was particularly strong, at 6.6%.

ASB economist Kim Mundy said it was this aspect of the data that could give the Reserve Bank pause.

“We are still of the view that 5.5% will be the [OCR] peak. The fact that the Reserve Bank has been very forthright that it thinks it’s got to a restrictive enough stance that it is happy to stop increases means there’s a high hurdle for another rate hike.

“But it tilts the balance of risk a little bit, to the possibility of another 25 basis point hike this year.”

She said the data showed that bringing inflation into the Reserve Bank’s target band would take time. “The risk is that the Reserve Bank becomes uncomfortable about how long it might take, not whether it will do it or not.”

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Prices are still rising, just not quite as fast.

ANZ economist Miles Workman said getting inflation to stabilise around 2% over the medium term could be more challenging than some people expected.

“Indeed, the proportion of the CPI basket where inflation is running above 2% year-on-year hit a fresh cycle high at 84%.

“All else equal, that suggests the risk that inflation is ‘normalising’ above the Reserve Bank’s target midpoint is perhaps greater than previously thought. If this normalisation is occurring, the Reserve Bank will have to work even harder, with a higher OCR than otherwise, to get inflation back to acceptable levels.”

He said the CPI data, combined with the fact that the labour market remained tight, the housing market was recovering and there was fiscal stimulus coming over the year ahead, suggested the risk of interest rate increases had not gone away.

“Unless something nasty comes out of left field, our expectation is that the Reserve Bank will be back at the hiking table in November.”

But Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said he did not expect an OCR impact.

“The fact that non-tradable inflation was above expectations and still relatively high has extended the wait-and-see period for the bank.

“The bank will need to see more and better evidence that it has got on top of domestic price pressures before it can be more confident that it won’t need to raise interest rates again towards the end of this year. The labour market data in a couple of weeks’ time will be the next key piece of information given the role that wage pressures are playing in non-tradable inflation, so the bank will be looking for signs of a peak in wage inflation and a definitive increase in the unemployment rate. If these shifts don’t occur, then another interest rate rise starts to become more likely.”

Even without OCR increases, banks have been moving interest rates in recent weeks, as wholesale funding rates have been volatile.

BNZ’s said on Thursday it was increasing a range of rates. Its six-month fixed standard housing rate will lift from 7.15% to 7.25%. Its one-year rate lifts from 7.09% to 7.19%, its 18-month fixed rate by six basis points to 6.95% and its two-year fixed by four basis points to 6.79%.