Preparing to be a renter past 65: 'It's all very hideous'

Rachel Ives is in her early 50s and has been a renter all her life.

Now, she’s facing the prospect of remaining a tenant as she nears what would traditionally have been thought of as retirement age.

She works as a support worker for the elderly in Tauranga and plans to continue to work, as long as possible, to pay for housing.

“I’ve positioned myself in a job I can do as I get older. I can do this job as I age provided it’s done the right way and they don’t try to burn me out.”

She said being a tenant provided an uncertain future. She has three adult children, two of whom she expects will also be unable to buy their own homes.

Ives rented a property in Papamoa for a long time but moved out when the landlord wanted to do it up and sell it. She moved in with her partner but the relationship broke down, so she shifted into her daughter’s garage for a while.

Now, renting a room in a house is the only affordable option.

“Now I’m flatting. It’s all very hideous. I’ve been thinking lately this is the future that was always going to happen. When I was thinking about being a renter in my 20s and 30s - you can’t plan for this but this was on the cards, total instability. Now being a 50-year-old flatting in a room in someone’s house, I don’t know if I’m going to do that forever, I want my own home again.”

SUPPLIED Rachel Ives is worried about where she will live in future.

She said she had a lifetime of furniture stuck in storage.

“It's very uncertain. It’s hard to plan for, almost impossible to plan for. It gets very difficult. I joke about it but I don’t have actually have a concrete plan. I always say there’ll be a La-Z-Boy for me in the corner of someone’s lounge room but that’s pretty desperate.

“I’m just aware that I work with the elderly and some people with really complex health problems. A lot of us don’t know what’s lurking just over the horizon. What if I couldn’t work?”

For now, her plan is to save as much as she can. “That’s about all I can do. That’s my plan. Just squirrel away as much money as I can.”

Her mother owns her own freehold house thanks to bequests from other family members and Ives has asked that she bypass her in her will and leave her share of the property to her children.

Data from the Commission for Financial Capability shows that in the January to June period ot his year, 33% of people aged 55 to 64 surveyed did not own their own home. Almost 20% of those aged 65-plus were in the same position.

People who have cash assets and income below a certain amount may be able to qualify for an accommodation supplement when they receive NZ Super. The rate depends on area and family situation.

In June, rent prices were up just under 4% nationwide, according to Stats NZ.

The commission said, on current trends, the number of renters aged over 65 would double between 2020 and 2048.

“Long term the balance of homeownership is expected to shift to 60% homeowners and 40% paying rent. By 2048, this 40% will equate to up to 600,000 people. Whether there will be enough suitable housing stock for this growing cohort of older renters is a growing concern and will need addressing urgently.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Buying a house is no longer an option for many people approaching retirement.

Nadine Higgins, a financial adviser at Enable Me, said the business was seeing more clients whose parents were living with them, often because they could not afford to buy their own house or because rent was too expensive.

Liz Koh, director of retirement advice firm Enrich Retirement, said it felt like an increasing problem.

“The rapid rise in house prices over the last few years followed by rising interest rates have had a significant impact on house affordability. This has affected the general population but for retirees there is a greater impact as they don’t have the time or capacity to build their wealth to recover from the situation they are in.

Anecdotally I was talking to a rental property manager very recently who is extremely concerned about being able to find affordable rental accommodation for retirees.”