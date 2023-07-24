Westpac lifts home loan rates: 'They need to justify increases from here'

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Westpac has increased the interest rate it charges on three short-term home loan fixes, but one economist says if banks increase interest rates much more from here, they’ll need to be able to explain why.

Westpac has lifted its six-month, one-year and 18-month rates.

Its special 18-month rate lifts by six basis points to 6.95, its one-year special rate lifts by 20bps to 7.19% and its six-month special rate lifts by 10bps to 7.19%.

The official cash rate was left at 5.5% at the Reserve Bank’s most recent review. The central bank has said it expects that to be the peak, although some economists have suggested another increase may be needed.

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said international swap rates had not moved significantly since the middle of the month.

Westpac was probably adjusting its pricing in line with the rest of the market, he said, which reflected higher bank funding costs having “bedded in” as a result of swap rates stabilising.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Westpac has lifted a number of rates, putting it in line with competitors.

He said it was likely that the current interest rates were about as high as they were going to go.

“Without the Reserve Bank signalling any more increases, I still feel like we are at or near the top. If there are further adjustments that banks need to make, it should be accompanied by better communication around what has driven that.”

He said unless there was movement in swap rates or the official cash rate, it would be hard for banks to justify further increases.

If there were more increases, more information should be offered about why.

“That’s a reasonable expectation given the influence these numbers are having over people’s lives.”

The Westpac standard one-year rate lifts to 7.79%.