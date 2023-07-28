Even house plants can't avoid cost-of-living crunch

Auckland houseplant collector Moira West has more than 400 indoor plants and takes great care of them.

Two years ago, New Zealanders were spending thousands of dollars on houseplants.

A white variegated Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma sold for more than $27,000 on Trade Me. Philodendron minima were selling for thousands of dollars. A variegated hoya carnosa compacta sold for $6500.

But while 2021 was the year of big spending on plants, in 2023 things are looking a bit different.

Mitre 10 has a hoya carnosa for less than $45. No one has yet bid on a variegated minima with a reserve of $300 on Trade Me.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said houseplants grew in popularity after the first Covid-19 lockdowns as people spent more time indoors.

“During 2021 we saw houseplant prices creep up as more Kiwis found their green fingers. Recently however we have seen prices and sales cool for houseplants on Trade Me.”

She said that was unsurprising because the rising cost of living was making people think twice before making a purchase.

Vadim Kaipov/Unsplash Houseplant sales are down 40% from their peak, Trade Me says.

“Since their peak in June 2021, houseplant sales fell 40% last month. However, houseplant sales were still up 682% in June compared with June 2018.”

She said the average sale price in the indoor plant category last month was $33, down from $88 two years ago but up from $26 in June 2018.

“The humble hoya continues to be the most popular houseplant onsite, seeing 11,000 searches last month while ‘monstera’ was searched for 5500 times.”

Kings Plant Barn had also noticed a move away from pricey plants.

A spokesperson said a lack of disposable income was having an impact on what customers were willing to pay.

“Especially that part of the market for plants that were once regarded as uncommon, exotic or rare. Where these types of indoor plants commanded quite the premium – often many thousands of dollars each - that market was driven by limited supply and excess demand and has naturally softened.”

But the quantity of houseplants being sold remained about the same, indoor plant specialist Daniel Kubler said.

The Warehouse said “affordable plants” were a growing category.