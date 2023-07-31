Loan balance cut by $8000 because it was 'unaffordable'

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services. First published in 2019.

A borrower who had her loan balance reduced by $8000 because it was unaffordable is one of a growing number of people taking their problems with financial services providers to Financial Services Complaints (FSCL).

FSCL is one of four schemes that deal with complaints that cannot be resolved directly by customers and their providers.

In its most recent financial year, it received 25% more complaints and formally investigated 37% more disputes than in the year previous.

In the case of the loan, the woman applied to refinance her loan and borrow more money in mid-2022.

But early this year she was struggling to meet her commitments and a financial mentor calculated that she had a large budget shortfall. The mentor asked her lender for the assessment it used of her income and expenses.

It had used $4300 a month in income, but the woman said her monthly wages were usually less than that.

When the complaint could not be resolved, the case was taken to FSCL and the woman asked for the additional borrowing of $8000 to be waived and to be reimbursed for all payments she had made since. She also wanted not to be charged any fees or interest on the loan.

FSCL put the proposal to the lender but said it was not a realistic outcome if it upheld the complaint.

STUFF Complaints about financial providers have increased as the cost of living has risen.

“Our general approach, where we uphold a complaint about a lender’s affordability inquiries, is that we say the lender should waive all fees and interest on the loan. This means the borrower repays the money they borrowed,” it said in its case note.

The lender offered to reduce the loan balance by $8000 and not charge any further fees and interest. The borrower agreed to repay the remaining $12,000 at $220 a month.

FSCL financial ombudsman Susan Taylor said complaints about lenders made up the greatest proportion of the complaints investigated.

“The increase in complaints is reflective of the challenges in the wider economic environment. Experience shows that when interest rates and the cost of living increase, complaints about loans tend to go up,” she said.

She said the impact of large weather events, increased awareness of alternate financial dispute resolution services, as well as the hangover from the impact of Covid also contributed to an increase in complaints.

supplied Susan Taylor, financial ombudsman at Financial Services Complaints Limited.

FSCL received 1349 complaints, up from 1077 in the previous year. Of the 274 cases formally investigated, the largest proportion of complaints were about consumer credit products at 31%, followed by credit cards at 7% and mortgage loans at 6%.

Taylor warned consumers not to be tempted to chase big investment returns when times were tough.

“It can be tempting to look to get-rich-quick schemes when under financial pressure. However, if an investment promises high returns, it likely carries a high level of risk.”

In another case the scheme dealt with, a woman lost more than $150,000 when she failed to close some of her trades on a trading platform she was using.

Her complaint was about contracts for difference, which are commonly known as CFDs. CFDs allow an investor to speculate on the change in the value of an underlying asset, such as shares.

CFDs are a leveraged product. This means the consumer only has to deposit part of the value of the trade. The remaining part of the trade is leverage.

The woman complained that the trading platform had acted negligently and had breached the Financial Markets Conduct Act by not disclosing material information about risk.

The platform said it was not liable for her losses. She was responsible for managing her account, including monitoring market events, and managing her exposure.

The trading platform also said it had disclosed the high risks of trading CFD products, and had not broken the rules.

FSCL did not uphold her complaint.

“The trading platform had clearly disclosed the risks of trading. This included disclosing that their products were high risk, that losses may exceed the money [she] had deposited, and that trades may be automatically closed if the trading account balance fell below the close-out level,” Taylor said.

“This case highlights the importance of a consumer fully understanding the investment product they are using. It is always advisable to seek independent advice when looking at investment options.”