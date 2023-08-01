Ask your bank for cash, mortgage adviser suggests

Susan Edmunds speaks with four mortgage advisers what how best to prepare yourself financially when buying a home.

New borrowers and those refixing their mortgages could do well to ask their lender for a cash injection, one mortgage adviser says.

Hamish Patel from Mortgages Online took part in a mortgage discussion panel with three other mortgage advisers this week.

He said banks were “bribing” customers to stay with them, as well as offering cash incentives to entice new business.

Patel said people should “have a go” and see what incentives they could extract from their banks. Some cash incentive offers went as high as 1% of the amount being borrowed, he said.

But he said once people took a cashback offer, they would usually have to commit to staying with a bank for a certain period of time, or they could be asked to repay it.

Massey University banking expert Claire Matthews said there were a few reasons why banks might offer cash incentives to new and existing customers.

Sometimes borrowers can get up to 1% of the total amount borrowed as a cashback incentive.

“My first thought is that it reflects slowness in the housing market, so the banks are working harder to retain their existing customers because there are fewer new ones to go around,” she said.

There was $5.7 billion in new mortgage lending in June, according to Reserve Bank figures, down from $8.5b the same time 2021.

“Second thought would be that they don’t want to compete on interest rates, so they are using a different incentive. Related to that is the argument that it’s easier to retain customers than find new ones (irrespective of the number of new ones available), so there’s a good reason to focus on retention of existing customers.

“Finally it might be a sign of the ‘annual’ spring competitive season, with banks concerned that their customers are being attracted by their competitors so they are pro-actively seeking to retain them.”

Interest rates have pushed up again in recent weeks, despite the Reserve Bank indicating that the official cash rate was unlikely to get much higher. The big four banks were all advertising one-year rates of 7.19% or higher on Monday.