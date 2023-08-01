BNZ lifts home loan rates, two economists ask why

BNZ has increased interest rates on three of its home loan terms.

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has increased the interest rates on three of its home loan terms, and one of the moves has prompted questions from economists.

The bank is lifting its classic fixed six-month interest rate from 7.25% to 7.39%. Its four- and five-year rates increase from 6.29% to 6.49%.

The standard six-month rate lifts from 7.85% to 7.99% and the standard four- and five-year rates from 6.89% to 7.09%.

When Westpac increased its rates recently, Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said, should banks increase their interest rates further, they would need to explain why.

The official cash rate (OCR) was left at 5.5% at the Reserve Bank’s most recent review. The central bank has said it expects that to be the peak, although some economists have suggested another increase may be needed. At the time, Olsen said wholesale rates had not moved much, either.

His colleague, chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan, said on Tuesday there had been volatility in wholesale markets in the last month.

”Longer-term wholesale rates fell quite sharply between July 10 and 18, although there had been a sharp rise over the preceding week so the fall wasn’t really a fall over a slightly longer-term perspective. They’ve been gradually trending up again since then but haven’t surpassed the mid-July peak.

“My interpretation of the wholesale markets is that there’s still some upward pressure coming through towards the longer end, so the increases to the four-year and five-year rates make sense. The six-month lift seems to be a little harder to explain, particularly given that BNZ is so far holding to their view that the OCR has reached its peak at 5.5%, and there won’t be any further increases by the Reserve Bank.”

Olsen said the six-month special rate was “out-of-step” with other banks’ offerings. Kiwibank has a special six-month rate of 6.99% and Westpac and ANZ are offering 7.19%. ASB is offering 7.25%.

”There doesn’t seem to be a strong justification for the increase, given the lack of change in the OCR, the outlook for the OCR, or other short term funding rates.”

BNZ has been approached for comment.