Power price crunch: Households feel sting of low-user option ending

Some households that have been on low-user power plans are noticing big increases.

Whangārei mother Kim Van Vollenhoven says the gradual removal of low-user power plans is already having an effect on her electricity bills.

In 2021, the Government announced it would phase out the low fixed charge tariff option, which allowed people to pay a lower daily fixed charge but a higher rate per kWh used.

It said it was poorly targeted because some low-income households who were high power users were left subsidising the power grid. Improvements to energy efficiency meant 68% of all households were low users, so a decreasing portion were paying even higher bills to make up for the lower charges on low-user plans.

The phase-out is happening over a number of years. Each April 1, the maximum daily charge for people on low-use power plans will increase by 30 cents. This year, it has lifted from 60c to 90c a day.

Consumer NZ has estimated that someone who was paying 30c a day, or $110 a year, before the changes began could end up paying $1.80 a day, or $660 a year, in fixed charges in 2026.

Van Vollenhoven said she was already feeling the impact and was paying up to $40 more per monthly bill.

“I'm rather fussy about the power we have on and tend to have one light on at a time and everything off at the wall bar the fridge and TV, and a few years ago I could pay $140 a month but now I'm paying like $170 to $180. I got hit with a $270 power bill last month and am still trying to figure that one out.”

Powerswitch comparison site manager Paul Fuge said Van Vollenhoven’s household, of one adult and one child, could be expected to be more affected by the end of low user plans, as well as retired couples and single elderly people living alone.

“What is supposed to happen is the increase in daily (fixed) charges should be offset by a reduction in the energy (variable) charges. But it is hard to see if this is happening.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Ramona Salvador of Ecobulb offers her tips to save power and reduce your energy bills.

He said it was a crunch time for lots of households. “This time of year we do get much bigger power bills and most people see a sharp upswing in the winter months, this kind of happens around now because we’re a month in arrears.”

He said more people were also experiencing the impact of working from home on their power bills.

“We have some jockeying around for position in terms of the retail offering. Some retailers that were quite cheap a while ago aren’t any more. Mercury purchased Trustpower and have morphed their prices together. What I've heard from some of those customers is they have seen some significant price rises.”

He said power prices were 35% higher in real terms than they were 20 years ago.

Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment data shows a mixed picture of power price movements around the country. Power companies typically introduce price changes on April 1.

Paraparaumu prices were up 3.6% year-on-year on average in May, Ashburton’s were up 4.9% and Kaiapoi and Rangiora’s up 3.6%. Wellington’s and Kerikeri’s were down 2.3% although Kerikeri remained among the most expensive in the country at 42.58c per kWh on average versus 30.20c in Wellington.

Contact said it increased prices in March but the increases were below the level of inflation. Mercury said its average total bill increases were 3% to 5%. Meridian put prices up by an average 3% in April. Genesis last lifted prices in March.

Wholesale prices have lifted significantly year-on-year, from $55.63 a MWh in the upper North Island, where prices were highest, a year ago to $125.48. That is understood to be putting pressure on smaller, independent competitors, a number of which have left the industry in recent years.

Fuge said customers who used Powerswitch in the past year had collectively saved $5 million.

“When more people switch, it generates competition in the market and forces retailers to sharpen their prices to hold on to their customers.

“There’s no such thing as premium electricity – so why pay more than you have to?”

A recent survey showed that 62% of people were concerned about electricity costs and 19% had had trouble paying their power bills. Consumer, which runs Powerswitch, estimates 40% of households have been with the same provider for more than five years.

Fuge said many people would choose to heat their houses less rather than look at switching provider.