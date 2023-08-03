Gold taps, handbag security: What high-end house-buyers want

When you’re in the market for a new home, you might hope to find something with enough bedrooms for your children, maybe a big enough garage for your car.

But buyers at the high end of New Zealand’s real estate market have different ideas, one real estate agent who specialises in luxury properties says. At the top end, it’s the added extras that seal the deal.

Caleb Paterson, of Paterson Luxury, said it was becoming more common to see top-end homes with features such as solid gold bath taps or wardrobe security systems to protect million-dollar bag collections.

There was a growing number of international buyers in the market, he said, particularly from parts of Asia. Activity was picking up in the top end as migration boomed, he said.

They wanted more than just the “tennis court, pool and view” that might previously have been standard.

“They are global citizens and are often inspired by what they’ve seen overseas in luxury properties, lodges and hotels such as the Four Seasons, they will even add design elements from commercial buildings and want these incorporated into their homes.

“As an example, one of the largest outdoor pools I have seen covered approximately 250m² and came complete with a terraced waterfall and fountain, volleyball nets, waterslides and a function that produces a cooling mist at the touch of the button.”

SUPPLIED Gold fittings are popular.

He said another property had a cocktail bar that emerged from the floor on demand.

“One couple had installed his-and-her baths for the ultimate wind down experience, complete with champagne fridge and flat screen TV so they could relax in front of their favourite show.

“I have also been through a home with solid gold taps worth hundreds of thousands of dollars fitted over a claw bath.”

He said these added touches would affect the price but it was difficult to quantify.

STUFF One of two high-end homes, this villa designed in a twist on "crisis style" architecture nearly didn’t make it off the plans but is now finished and for sale.

Sometimes, they would drive buyer inquiry and bring more people to a property, he said. “If you have one buyer versus five it does have an impact on the price. But it's case specific.”

He said these properties would often require significant upkeep.

“One property owner was fastidious and liked to keep the grounds immaculate, they paid more than $5000 a month for this service. Others who want their lawns continuously groomed and maintained at a specific height are investing in robotic lawnmowers with GPS technology allowing them to navigate the section.”

Nick Goodall, head of research at property data firm Corelogic, said a resurgence in the top end was not showing through in the data yet.

Stuff Tennis courts are just part of the deal.

“The difficult thing at the moment is there still aren’t that many sales out there so it’s hard to read too much into individual sale prices,” he said.

”I think what we can see is there appears to be varying performances out there when it comes to sales. This can differ based on location (between or in cities), across value bands and by property type. Perhaps the greatest explanation for this is that we should expect some inconsistencies across the market as it finds a floor and buyers and sellers come to grips with what looks to be some form of inflection point.

“In general though, it feels like it’s just as easy to find a property which has a well-attended open home, which has multiple offers and sell well, as it is to find a less-desired property which has lingered on the market for a while and achieved an underwhelming, potentially discounted final price.”

Barfoot & Thompson noted that the agency sold 48 homes for more than $2 million in June, the second-highest monthly sales spot in that category.