What tax cuts are being proposed?

1News' Dewi Preece gauges some of the pros and cons of axing GST on food.

As the election draws closer, discussion about tax policies intensifies.

Many of the smaller political parties have proposed new taxes, from a ghost house tax to a tax on land or wealth.

But at the same time, many are proposing tax cuts.

Here are some of the suggestions that have been made.

Te Pāti Māori

Te Pāti Māori would cut GST on all food.

As well, it would adjust tax rates to reduce the income tax bills of people earning less than $200,000 a year.

It would implement a tax-free threshold up to $30,000 a year, then tax income up to $60,000 a year at 15%, between $60,001 and $90,000 at 33%, between $90,001 and $180,000 at 39%, between $180,000 and $300,000 at 42% and income above that level at 48%.

It said this would give almost 90% of people a significant tax cut. Someone earning $60,000 a year would get an extra $125 a week. People receiving a benefit or pension would not pay tax.

Green Party

The Green Party would also introduce a tax-free threshold, so people would not pay tax on their first $10,000 of income.

The party would also introduce new tax rates, so income between $10,000 and $50,000 a year would be taxed at 17%, between $50,000 and $70,000 taxed at 30%, between $75,000 and $120,000 at 35%, between $120,000 and $180,000 at 39% and above $180,000 at 45%.

Anyone earning under $150,000 a year would pay less tax under the Greens’ plan.

It would also introduce an income guarantee to ensure anyone out of work had a weekly income of at least $385 for an individual, $770 for a couple or $735 for a single parent.

The Opportunities Party (TOP)

TOP would introduce five new tax brackets. It too wants a tax-free threshold, of up to $15,000. Between $15,000 and $80,000 it would apply 20% tax, between $80,000 and $180,000 it would apply 35%, between $180,000 and $250,000 42% and above that level 45%.

It said this would give someone earning $50,000 a year an extra $1020. Someone earning $110,000 would have an extra $3720.

NZ First

NZ First has promised to index tax brackets to inflation. The current brackets have not been adjusted for more than a decade. If they had been moved with inflation, the average earner would be paying about $2000 a year less in tax.

National

National has also promised to adjust tax brackets for inflation. It said under its proposed settings, someone earning $45,000 a year would pay $112 less in tax, and someone earning $150,000 would pay $1043.

Labour

Labour has not released its tax policy yet but National has claimed that it plans to take GST off fruit and vegetables.

Stuff tracks supermarket prices using some of the most frequently bought items, including tomatoes, bananas, onions, potatoes, broccoli and carrots.

When we ran the numbers, we found a basket of those items bought from Countdown in Auckland would have cost $25.25. Without GST, that would have come to $21.96.

The biggest saving would have been on the most expensive item, tomatoes, which would have dropped in price for a kilogram from $9.29 to $8.08.