Middle income feeling the squeeze: 'They're starting to struggle'

It's not just the lowest-income people feeling the pinch, financial mentors say

Northland woman Anne says she would consider her family “middle income”. She works part-time in an administrative role and her partner works full-time as a port operator. Together, they make about $120,000 a year.

But lately, things have got tough. They refixed their mortgage in June and payments have gone up by $1550 a month. They have owned their home for seven-and-a-half years.

Things have started to be chopped from their budget.

“My husband was lucky enough to get a promotion this year which increased his salary by $20,000,” Anne said.

“We care for my retired dad as well, so food has been the main cut we’ve had to make and we’ve had to cut out luxuries like Sky, Netflix, Spotify, since power, rates and insurance have increased too.”

She said they would do a lot of meat shopping in Auckland and fill up on petrol at Costco each week. “We are there in the weekends to visit my mum’s grave since she recently passed.”

The couple has fixed their mortgage for a year and hope rates come down again in that time. “If house prices come up before that we will possibly sell up and move to Australia.”

avemario/123RF More households that would be considered ‘middle income’ are feeling the pressure. (File photo)

Financial mentors say households like Anne’s are increasingly the sorts of clients they see asking for help.

Kathleen Guttenbeil, from Vaiola Pacific Island Budgeting Service Trust in Auckland, said it was clear that the “middle class” was starting to feel the stress.

She said she would see people coming in with both halves of a couple working, not entitled to any benefits because they were earning more than the threshold, but struggling.

Andrew Henderson, executive officer at Dunedin Budget Advisory Service, agreed.

“From our service in Dunedin we’re seeing more and more people who you would think would be ‘middle income’. They’re starting to struggle.”

He said the rising costs of mortgages was taking a chunk out of families’ food budgets.

Tessa Bell, financial mentor at Nelson Budget Service, said it had become apparent there were no longer “luxuries” for a lot of people.

“Insurance has moved into a luxury category for a lot of our clients. Stuff we take for granted… in Nelson rates increases have been in the 7% to 9% [band]. Personally, mine has jumped $500 a year. It takes a bite, it’s $15 a week you have to find from somewhere… you add mortgage rates on top of that and the cost of living has dramatically increased across the board.”

Stuff Money is having to stretch further.

Guttenbeil said she had noticed people were using buy now, pay later services to buy essentials like nappies for their children.

“In situations like this, when you’re not aware of the late fees, the payments, it can all add up and becomes really stressful.”

Henderson agreed: “I’ve been working in this space for 13 years now and when I stared a lot of the debt we saw was around wants, things people wanted, now a lot of debt is needs. Essential things, food, electricity, petrol. That’s a real problem.”

NZ Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney said it was to be expected that middle-income families were now the ones feeling the pinch.

“The household living cost index shows the fastest rate of increase is now in those with higher incomes. That’s because it’s about mortgage payments and other interest payments.

“I always say we’ve had high inflation for 10 years, it’s just inflation has only been for poor people. Now, with the CPI rising to the level it has and mortgage rates rising to where they are, it’s bleeding through to higher cost of living for higher-income groups.

“Simultaneously, the Crown has put a lot of support, rightly, into supporting those at the very lowest incomes. There are a lot of people who may well be ticking along in terms of their incomes and would look otherwise comfortable but mortgage rates going up hits them and the cost of borrowing for any loans they've got starts to tick up.”