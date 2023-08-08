Fabric manufacturer accused of 'inflating' insurance claim

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services. First published in 2019.

A Wellington fabric manufacturing business owner was left “very stressed” and with no insurance cover after her insurer accused her of being dishonest in a claim.

The woman took her case to Financial Services Complaints (FSCL), a dispute resolution service that deals with complaints that cannot be resolved between the customer and financial service provider directly.

She made the claim after tools were stolen from the factory where she manufactured and stored her fabric.

She notified the police and her insurance broker and filled out a claim form, but did not complete a list of stolen items because she had not yet worked out what had been taken

The insurer then asked for more information about what was gone, and the woman sent invoices and proof of purchase documents for all of her tools to her broker. The broker then forwarded these on. She also sent a copy of the CCTV footage of the burglary and an invoice for the repair of a window.

The insurer reviewed the footage and thought it looked like she was claiming for more than was stolen.

She was interviewed, during which she explained she had not worked out what had been stolen so was instead putting together an inventory of all her tools.

The insurer asked for a list of only what was stolen, and proof of purchase of these, within a week.

The insurer compared this list with the earlier information received from the broker and determined she was claiming for $7000 of tools, not $40,000 as initially thought.

It said she had dishonestly inflated the size of her claim and declined it.

It also did not renew her policy. She went to another broker to help her get insurance with a new insurer but the new insurer also declined her when she disclosed what had happened.

She went to FSCL for help. In a case note, it described her as “very stressed” because she no longer had insurance for her business.

Her representative told FSCL that she had a medical condition that meant she struggled with small details and concentration at times.

“In the context of the burglary, the claim, and running a business, there had been a misunderstanding around the inventory [she] was putting together and what items were being claimed as stolen in the burglary,” FSCL noted.

“[Her] insurer believed she had been dishonest and claimed for more items than were stolen.”

FSCL said the insurer had been adversarial in the interview with the woman and had not considered her explanation for the claimed items.

“In light of her medical condition, and our experience dealing with [her], we decided that she ought to be given the benefit of the doubt. We did not think there was sufficient evidence in this case to reach the very high threshold needed to allege fraud by the insured.

Financial Markets Authority chief executive, Samantha Barrass, says insurers need to remember that all of their customers can be 'vulnerable' at points in their lives.

“This meant we thought her claim should be paid.”

It also confirmed that her policy had lapsed rather than been cancelled. While the insurer would still not renew it, this enabled her to go to another insurer.

While FSCL was unconvinced the insurer was correct in suspecting fraud in this case, insurance fraud is an issue for New Zealand insurers.

It is estimated that insurers will be subject to $880 million in insurance fraud this year, based on 10% of Insurance Council members’ gross written premiums.

The Insurance Council said people were often caught and when claims were then withdrawn or denied, or could end up in court.

It could mean people had trouble getting insurance in future.

“If they fail to declare prior declined claims and make another claim, their initial declined claim will be discovered, and they will again be declined.

“This can have significant implications as being able to maintain insurance is a condition of having a mortgage.”

Staged vehicle accidents were becoming more common, according to the Insurance Fraud Bureau.

“Insurers are detecting a number of claims involving vehicles which appear to have been over-insured. These tend to be European brand vehicles with agreed values considerably higher than the average value of such vehicles. Some customers have been quite open about having insured the vehicle for more than they paid for it.”

There were also an increasing number of claims for multiple electronic devices at once.

“For example, claims that a laptop, tablet and phone were all dropped at the same time, and damaged.

“Insurers have the ability to check consistency of damage, dates of last use and other suspicious claims. It is often found that the devices are damaged, but not at the same time.”