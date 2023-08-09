24/7 care work was employment arrangement, authority rules

A woman who said she was required to be available to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week while caring for a man with Parkinson’s disease has been recognised as an employee by the Employment Relations Authority.

Josephine Sharp moved in to Tony Campion’s home in October 2019, providing personal care and household support. It was agreed at the time that she would receive free board and $100 a week in return for “help around the house”.

The help she offered included housework, help with toileting and medication, breakfast and dinner and driving him to friends.

But as his disease progressed, Campion’s need for care increased.

On November 6, 2020, a doctor certified him as incapable of making decisions about his property, personal care and welfare. An enduring power of attorney was activated, giving his friend, Clarinda Franklin, control of his affairs.

On January 26, Campion called a meeting to talk about his care.

Authority member Robin Arthur said the accounts of the arrangements agreed at the meeting varied.

Sharp said Franklin agreed she would be recognised as an employee and arrangements were made for his accountant to draft an employment agreement.

Franklin said they were just “tossing ideas around” and she did not recall any promises that Sharp would be an employee.

The accountant said a pay rate was agreed and he had agreed to draft an employment agreement, which he did. But then he and Franklin talked about the cost of KiwiSaver and annual holidays and decided it would be better if Sharp was a contractor.

He then prepared and sent her a draft contractor agreement, which she did not sign. She said it was contrary to what had been agreed.

Stuff The Employment Relations Authority said there was a pay-for-work arrangement, even though some of the remuneration was in the form of free board.

The agreement was made on the basis that Sharp would continue to live in the house without paying rent or board.

The services listed in the proposed contactor agreement included “assistance with day-to-day care … as needed on a 24/7 basis”.

Despite there being no signed agreement, Franklin set up a payment of $1600 a week to Sharp’s bank account, from February 3, 2021. She was also given $400 for household expenses and groceries.

Franklin regarded the payment as covering Sharp’s services and any assistance Sharp’s partner provided.

Sharp was told she had to pay her own taxes and ACC from that amount.

In the months that followed, Sharp continued to live in the house and provide care services, with help from staff from a healthcare agency.

Sharp described the demands of caring for Campion, including at night, as increasingly difficult as his physical and mental condition was affected by his disease.

Franklin described concerns being expressed to her by agency carers that Campion was unhappy with Sharp’s care and the house was not kept as clean or ordered as they thought it should be.

By May 2022, Sharp said the stress of the situation was affecting her health so severely that her doctor advised her to take two weeks’ sick leave.

In the middle of the month, she said she would come back to work but could not continue working 24 hours a day. She wanted two days off a week, and had arranged a house to rent so she could have a break.

On May 16, Franklin told her to vacate Campion’s house immediately and not return. She then had the locks changed.

In further messages exchanged over the following days, Franklin said she could not agree to Sharp having two days off a week. Sharp said she would raise a grievance for unjustified dismissal.

On June 2, Franklin confirmed in writing that it was no longer viable for Sharp to remain a carer for Campion. She was paid four more weeks of $1600 as a notice period.

Arthur said the authority had to decide whether Sharp had been an employee of Campion since February 2021.

Arthur said it was clear from the outset in late 2019 that Campion and Sharp had intended a pay-for-work exchange, albeit with some of the remuneration coming in the form of free accommodation.

“In the facts of this particular case Sharp had effectively become a permanent on-call carer integrated into Campion’s household by virtue of the arrangements he had made with her before the disease further diminished his capacity and by reasons of the demands that he made of her for assistance during the day and often for toileting during the night.”

Arhtur said she was not in business on her own account during the period. She did not invoice for her services, used Campion’s house to care for him and she could not grow any other business of her own elsewhere.

He said that did not change in the January meeting. It was only when Franklin and the accountant understood the requirements that would have to be covered on top of the $1600 a week pay that they wanted to make her a contractor rather than an employee.

Franklin was “unambiguously” acting as Campion’s agent, Arthur said.

Sharp was confirmed as having been an employee for Campion’s between January 26, 2021 and May 16, 2022.