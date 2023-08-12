What's sabotaging your financial progress could be you

Nadine Higgins is a financial adviser at enable.me – now part of Advice First, and a former financial journalist.

OPINION: Myriad troubling economic factors are prevalent at the moment – high inflation, high interest rates, rising unemployment – all of which could knock your financial progress off course.

But sometimes it’s an inside hit-job. What’s sabotaging your financial progress more than anything is: you. It can be tough to admit, but it’s often true.

Sometimes that self-sabotage is a conscious decision, but it can also be a subconscious or compulsive behaviour – all of which tend to be rooted in your beliefs about money, yourself, your goals and perhaps even what you think you deserve.

Far be it from me to psycho-analyse anyone, but it’s fair to say money and psychology are inextricably linked – and I see these behaviours play out often.

Self-awareness is the first step to changing anything, so here are just a few of ways you may be self-sabotaging your financial progress.

Adopting an ‘all or nothing’ approach

This is much like breaking your sugar-free diet with a couple of chocolate biscuits and then deciding “stuff it, might as well eat the whole packet”, but on a larger, financial scale.

If you feel like you’re not on track to reach the ultimate goal, or perhaps you’ve had a little slip-up along the way, it can be tempting to throw in the towel and empty your savings account to buy the jet ski instead.

It’s usually followed quickly by regret when it might have only been an issue of when you’d hit that goal, not if. Or perhaps it was simply that your confidence in your prospects of reaching your goal took a hit, rather than your chances of actually nailing it.

Before giving up, declaring YOLO and clicking “buy now” – go back to your “why”, reassess the numbers and whether the timeframe is realistic.

If you’re anxious to get there faster consider the options available to speed up your progress, rather than sabotaging the progress made to date by heading back to square one.

Not addressing compulsive behaviours

Spending compulsively in one particular area even though you know it’s harming your financial progress (or worse, your family’s security) can be incredibly destructive.

I’ve seen the standard example of clothes shopping that strays into compulsive territory, but also online games that soak up thousands of dollars in small, frequent increments (as distinct from an online gambling problem, which is usually associated with addiction).

Being confronted with the reality of spending and its consequences is a good place to start, but alone isn’t always effective. My take is we all adopt coping behaviours at different stages of our lives – some are helpful, some actively harmful.

If you can’t seem to stop yourself from spending destructively, you need to examine the root cause of the behaviour.

Perhaps it’s compensating for some other unhappiness, need, or dissatisfaction which - if addressed - could help you rein it in, or you might need some help unpacking those behaviours and thought patterns.

But start with honestly answering the question of “why am I doing this even when I know it’s harming my situation?”

Choosing appearances over reality

This one is the root of why you should never try to keep up with the Joneses – you just don’t know what’s under the hood of their financial situation. In my experience, the more people earn, the more they tend to fall victim to choosing options that present the appearance of wealth but slow their path to actual wealth.

They prioritise looking the part, a mentality that’s no doubt reinforced by Instagram.

This can quickly come unstuck when that big salary ceases or reduces, but financial commitments still need to be met. It’s worth asking yourself – will this decision get me closer to my goal, or further away from it? And perhaps more fundamentally – would you rather look wealthy, or be wealthy?

There are so many other examples – choosing to do something because ‘I’ve always done it that way’; basing a decision entirely on emotions like frustration or fear; procrastinating until you have few options to choose from – and all of them can cause you to come financial unstuck to varying degrees.

But the good news is none of those behaviours or tendencies make you a lost cause – because if you’re your own biggest obstacle you could also become your own greatest asset if you can challenge your thought patterns, take a breath, go back to your plan, and choose a more productive path.