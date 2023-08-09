What's the best performing KiwiSaver scheme?

Choosing the right sort of fund makes a big difference to your retirement outcomes.

New Zealand’s top-performing KiwiSaver fund has topped the table again, but a newer entrant is delivering for its investors, too, new data shows.

Morningstar has released its latest KiwiSaver survey, for the June quarter. It showed that the amount of money invested in the scheme increased to $98 billion.

None of the diversified funds lost money in the quarter. Average returns ranged from 1.2% for conservative options through to 5.4% for aggressive funds.

It came as the New Zealand equity market returned 0.27% over the three months and 9.64% over the year.

On a 10-year basis, Milford was the top performer in its returns for investors, giving 10.9% per year.

Generate’s Focused Growth Fund was just behind, at 9.4% per year over 10 years, and was top of the aggressive funds.

Milford’s balanced fund returned 9% a year for 10 years and was top of the balanced funds.

Generate’s moderate fund was the best performer in that category and Milford was the best performing conservative fund.

Morningstar data director Greg Bunkall said Milford had been a top performer in the 10-year category for years. “Now we have a new entrant in the top 10 in Generate, which is because it’s literally brand new.”

He said ANZ had also always been a relatively strong performer. “It performed particularly strongly a few years ago and has not been so strong the last few years.”

He said in the growth category both Milford and Generate were quite active managers, choosing investments for clients. But ASB was the opposite, using a passive investment strategy to match market returns. “ANZ is in the middle.”

He said there was nothing clearly in common across all the high-performing funds.

Bunkall said the most important thing for investors choosing a fund to focus on was what type of fund they wanted to be in, and their risk profile.

Someone with a long time until they needed their money could generally afford to take more risk, and get better returns as a result.

Someone who started in KiwiSaver at 25, working full-time earning $60,000 a year and contributing 3% of their income, matched by an employer, could expect to have about $192,500 at retirement if they were in a conservative fund the whole time.

If they switched to growth, they could end up with almost $300,000.

Investors would then also need to choose whether they wanted an active management strategy or a more passive one, he said.

People who were not bothered about active stock selection might instead go for a cheaper passive option, he said.

Some investors would also be driven by the responsible investment credentials of managers.

Over 10 years the aggressive category had given an annualised average return of 8.7%, growth 8.23%, balanced 6.6%, moderate 4.6% and conservative 4.2%.