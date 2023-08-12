Stuck on 11% interest rate: 'I've had good repayment record for 10 months

Mark, a Raumati man whom Stuff has agreed not to identify due to his addiction problems, acknowledges he's made some bad decisions about his personal finances.

His mother died and left him a freehold house. Initially, he borrowed $25,000 from The Co-Operative Bank, to do alterations on the property, such as improving the bathroom.

He had been sober for six years at the time but lapsed and spent the $25,000 on “things I shouldn’t have spent the money on”.

“My life just completely spiralled out of control and I ended up really in debt. I tried to borrow some more money from Co-Op and they wouldn’t touch me with a bargepole, which I understand, I wouldn’t have lent me money, either.”

He went to a broker who found him a $50,000 loan from Avanti finance, which at the time, in December 2019, had a 6.35% interest rate.

“So I went to rehab. I went to Avanti under hardship and said ‘can I have a repayment holiday’ and they were great with that. Ever since then I’ve been under a collections offer. I relapsed again. I got a lot better with my payments but was still pretty sporadic last year."

He said, since he got back on track in November, he has only missed one payment, due to a “silly mistake” thinking he had paid that week but had not.

Mark said he was told when he took the mortgage repayment holiday that he could wait six months and then ask Avanti to help him get on to a better mortgage rate.

But when rates started to rise, he called and was told he had no option. He is now paying 11.1% interest. His income comes from a benefit and part-time work as a self-employed delivery driver.

"When I was with them at first they said once I have a good payment record they would consider reviewing my rate. Despite a recent request for this review they have declined to do so. I've had a good repayment record for like 10 months now.”

He said he also found the $7.50 a month fee he was charged unreasonable.

He estimated he could be paying $30 less a week if he was able to access mainstream bank rates.

“I’m fortunate I live reasonably well because I’ve got my own place but $30 a week is $30 a week.”

The property is now worth about $650,000, Mark estimates.

Mortgage broker Glen McLeod, of Edge Mortgages, said it was relatively common for people to find themselves “stuck” with second-tier, or non-bank lenders.

Sometimes that was because people had businesses that were affected by Covid and did not have the financial history to get a traditional home loan in recent years.

“Interest rates have increased and with the second-tier providers if they were on a fixed rate at the time they are coming off with interest rates being in the late 9%, early 10% range. This is indeed causing financial stress particularly if they are on principal-and-interest based lending.”

In other cases, such as Mark’s, people were with these lenders because they did not meet the lending criteria of mainstream banks.

“We take clients to Avanti, Bluestone, Resimac, Peppermoney because the clients have got into trouble with payments with their existing lender. The whole idea is to give them a fresh start. They need to keep their repayment history clean for the six months and at the end of that time we then seek to refinance.

“If the client has not had clean credit it gets delayed for a further six-month period and the whole process starts again. Sadly in this case it sounds like his addiction is not helping with his credit situation. I can understand that he must feel stuck. Unfortunately it is one which is self-induced..”

KPMG’s non-banks Financial Institutions Performance Survey for 2022 said at the time, non-bank lenders represented $6 billion in home loans compared to banks’ $346b.

Avanti said the interest rate offered to customers was based on a range of factors including the loan type, security provided, customer income, credit profile and any relevant history with Avanti.

“Like all lenders, we welcome customers to contact us to explore the potential for a better rate at any time during the lifecycle of their loan. When we review a customer file to assess a possible rate adjustment, one of the factors we consider is their repayment history,” a spokesperson said.

“If the customer is in arrears, we may provide them with a repayment arrangement or loan restructure to assist them to start repayments again before we assess their request for a better rate. Rate decisions are always based on a range of factors and tailored to that individual customer, we also need to take into consideration whether they’re on a fixed or variable rate and the term of their loan. There are no predetermined timeframes for improved payment behaviour.

”At Avanti, we have a focus on relentlessly helping our customers. We seek to understand a customer’s situation so we can tailor our approach for that individual and encourage them to reach out to us so we can work through the right option for them.”