Ask Susan: Where does all my money go?

Susan Edmunds speaks with four mortgage advisers what how best to prepare yourself financially when buying a home.

I want to buy a house soon but I also have about $20,000 of student loan debt that I have yet to pay off. Should I use some of my deposit to clear that, or focus on making my deposit as big as possible?

This is something that I’ve talked to John Bolton, from Squirrel, about in the past.

Like lots of things in the home loan borrowing world, the answer is “it depends”.

When I spoke to him as part of a mortgage advisers panel this month, I asked him again, and he said that while student loan debt is cheap – interest-free if you’re in New Zealand – its impact on your ability to service a mortgage is “huge”, because it takes 12% of your income once you hit the repayment threshold.

“There’s plenty of situations we see where paying off a student loan is increasing servicing enough that it can have a significant impact on what you’re buying,” he said.

He said there had been cases where he had encouraged clients to pay off a student loan rather than other forms of debt, or instead of adding the money to a deposit, because it put them in a better situation.

But he said you need to factor in things like how much deposit you have. If your deposit is near 20%, you don’t want to jeopardise that by taking some of it to clear your loan, because 20% is the level at which borrowing becomes much easier, and cheaper.

Similarly, if you’re near one of the other thresholds at which things like low-equity fees and margins step down, like 90% or 85%, you might want to maximise your deposit.

It’s worth talking this one through with a mortgage adviser or lender to work out how the various scenarios might affect you.

I really need to cut down on my spending but I don’t know where to start. I have a decent amount of money coming in each week but it all just seems to disappear. Can you offer any tips?

I put this question to financial mentors when I chatted to them earlier in the week.

Andrew Henderson, executive officer at the Dunedin Budget Advisory Service, said people should shop around and make sure they were getting the best deal on everything they could.

“Whether it’s your groceries, your power company, whether it’s where you buy your petrol, whether it’s your insurance, shop around… it’s very easy to get attached to a company and not want to shift but often there are better deals out there, mobile phones, broadband… the list goes on.”

He said people should also try to cut down on the number of times they went to the supermarket, because every time they went in, the supermarket was trying to take their money.

“Have a list, stick to the list – in and out every pay cycle, whether that’s weekly or fortnightly but keep out of there because you’ll always come out with something you didn’t want to buy.”

Tessa Bell, service co-ordinator and financial mentor at Nelson Budget Service, said she online shopped for that reason. “I can get to the end and see what I’ve spent, go back over it and go ‘I don’t need this...”

She said she also spent $3 a month on a meal planning app for her phone that would build a grocery list.

She said that had helped her cut back on takeaways because she ensured she always had the ingredients for a couple of 25-minute meals.

“You get home after a long day and think I’ll grab takeaways but they take 45 minutes to arrive here in Nelson [this is] quicker, easier, cheaper.”

