Here's how landlords set your rent

Green Party leader Marama Davidson says many MPs who own homes are keeping the status quo on renting out of self interest.

Landlords are charging tenants as much rent as the market will bear, economist Shamubeel Eaqub says, and that is likely to increase over the coming year or two.

It comes as a report from the Reserve Bank, Treasury and Ministry for Housing and Urban Development delved into what drives rents in New Zealand.

The report found nominal wage inflation – that is, wage rises that are not adjusted for inflation – and the supply of rental properties were the key drivers of rent increases at both national and regional levels.

“When the effect of other factors is excluded, a 1% increase in nominal wages leads directly to a 1% increase in new tenancy rents. A 1% increase in people per dwelling, leads to a 1.5%t increase in rents at the national level,” it said.

Mortgage rates were also a factor, but to a lesser extent, as was unemployment.

The report’s authors said rents had increased broadly in line with wage growth over the past two decades, faster than general inflation. House prices had risen further.

The proportion of households paying rent had lifted from about 23% in 1991 to 32% in 2018. Young adults were particularly affected. The proportion aged 25 to 34 who were owner-occupiers dropped from 65% in 1988 to 35% in 2018.

The report said the results supported a Housing Technical Working Group conclusion that restrictions on the supply of land meant things like interest rates had more impact on house prices than rents.

Eaqub said landlords would charge the maximum that the market would bear.

“The market can bear higher rents when there is a shortage, to a point. But if they can’t pay it, they can’t pay it and people move further away or crowd up. All the things that can happen when there are housing shortages.”

Property investor Steve Goodey said property investors did not generally choose what amount to charge for their properties.

“I look at Trade Me and see what other properties are being rented for, with a mind to the fact that the ones sitting on Trade Me are probably too high.”

He said he would also use market rent data from Tenancy Services to get an average.

Another investor, Peter Lewis, said investors wanted to get the best price possible for the service they sold, as any business would.

He said they were being affected by rises in council rates, insurance premiums and maintenance costs.

“The ability to deduct our mortgage interest costs before our taxable income is assessed is steadily being removed so effectively - unlike any other NZ business - we are taxed on our turnover not on our income. In many cases I am seeing this impost can reach over $200 per week - money that effectively goes from the tenant passing through the landlord's hands straight to Inland Revenue.

“There are only two ways cash-strapped Ma-and-Pa landlords can reduce the effects of this tax - either to pass that along to their tenants or sell up and get out of this business. Thus when we are assessing our rent levels this becomes a very significant factor in that decision.”

Eaqub said nominal wages had increased a lot recently, but that did not mean tenants’ ability to pay had increased because the rising cost of living had pushed the cost of other necessities up, too.

“The average renter is worse off than they were a couple of years ago. Even though wages have increased, they haven’t kept up with the cost of living.”

He said the surge in population growth, and the lagged effect of interest rates slowing housing supply, would boost rents.

“Concrete numbers are back to the levels of 2019. That is a precursor for house building because foundations, driveways are where the concrete goes.”

He said there had been a couple of years when a lot of homes were built and there was little population growth. Auckland had experienced falling or flat rents through that time.

New rent prices were up 3.5% in June this year compared to a year earlier.

When there were enough listings and little demand, costs could not increase, he said.

“Rent is not a cost-plus model… the big surge in immigration, house building slowing, wage increases recently… everything points to rents increasing in the next 12 to 24 months.”