OCR decision looms: Here's what the Reserve Bank will be weighing up

Home loan borrowers should get a break from further official cash rate hikes this week, but there’s still the possibility that another increase could be needed before the end of the year, economists say.

The Reserve Bank will this week update the official cash rate, which has risen from a Covid low of 0.25% to 5.5%.

The bank has made it clear that it expects that to be the peak, as it works to bring inflation down.

Some bank economists are not convinced that is the case, though. Westpac’s chief economist Kelly Eckhold and ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner both expect another increase will be needed in November.

Other economists say the next move will be a cut – but are divided on whether that will happen as early as February, as Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr suggests, or the end of the year, as Zollner and the Reserve Bank itself predict.

BNZ chief economist Mike Jones said he expected the rate to stay on hold this week, and the bank’s forecast of where it expected the rate to go to also be largely unchanged.

“Overall, it’s panning out roughly in line with what the Reserve Bank expected,” he said.

“We think it’s a waiting game now. The bank looks to have done enough with interest rates to knock demand flat and set the wheels in motion for an eventual return of inflation to target. It will be a nervous wait, but we continue to believe waiting is the best approach. A long period of time with the OCR being held at 5.5% looks the most likely outcome to us. That message should get a reheat on Wednesday.

“It’s not our core view, but there is a scenario where the bank is forced to restart rate hikes. But there’s also an offsetting early easing scenario that’s equally plausible. Under a scenario where inflation does prove persistent and the bank is forced to hike the OCR again later in the year, it’s likely we’d get a minimum of two additional hikes.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr will reveal a decision about the official cash rate this week.

House prices appear to have stopped falling more quickly than the Reserve Bank expected.

It had forecast falls to continue into next year. Non-tradeable inflation also came in higher than the central bank expected but food price data on Friday showed price increases easing at a faster rate than many predicted and the primary sector outlook was weaker than expected due to concerns about the Chinese economy.

“If you balance that out, overall it does appear the economy is losing momentum,” Jones said. “Inflation pressures are proving a hard beast to tackle but at least things are now going in the right direction.”

Kerr agreed little would change this week. “It’s a waiting game now. There might be a little rejigging, but the message should be the same.”

He said he forecast a February official cash rate cut because it was normal for the Reserve Bank to cut nine or 10 months after the end of a tightening cycle.

“It highlights the time it usually takes for monetary policy to feed through with full force.”

He said the Reserve Bank would get a good idea of what was happening between now and Christmas, and would not face any real decision until early next year. “If things go according to plan it can start easing policy but if things prove to be too frustrating on inflation it will be on hold for longer – I don’t buy into this need to hike again.”

Eckhold said the range of factors that the Reserve Bank had to weigh up was becoming more diverse.

“At the same time there have been some factors that have increase the likelihood that interest rates might need to go up in future there have also been negative factors – the reduction in milk price, deterioration in the Chinese outlook... one of the more interesting things to come out of the MPS could be a recognition from the bank that there are these risks out there. Instead of saying it’s on hold, they might say they are will be looking at data to work out what happens next.”

He still expected a peak of 5.75% in November, before cuts happened in 2024.