How much would GST removal really save New Zealanders?

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins wants to remove GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables from April 2024.

New Zealand shoppers are unlikely to receive the full benefit of GST being taken off fruit and vegetables, and those with more money to spend will get the biggest boost, one GST expert says.

Labour on Sunday announced its plan to remove GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables from next April, if it forms the next Government.

The policy is predicted to cost $2 billion in lost GST revenue, and save households about $20 a month.

Using examples of the type of fruit and vegetables included in basic, moderate and liberal diets in the Food Cost Survey from Otago University, Stuff ran the numbers to see how much people would save.

Those who were “liberal” shoppers, potentially buying things out of season and spending more generally, would be almost $8 better off without GST. But those who were basic shoppers would save less than $4.

Alan Bullot, a partner at Deloitte who specialises in GST, was unconvinced shoppers would see even that benefit.

Labour has said the new commissioner tasked with overseeing the grocery sector would ensure that the full GST cut would be passed on to shoppers, but Bullot was sceptical.

“I do question, based on all the international studies, how much of that $2b will get into the hands of consumers. Overseas, the studies cited by the Tax Working Group said that 30% of that money will actually flow into the hands of consumers.

“Maybe it’s higher, maybe it’s 50%. Maybe it’s even higher than that, but using 50% as an example, that means the Government is foregoing $2b in order to get $1b into the hands of consumers,” he said.

“Rich households will benefit on a dollar-cost basis three times as much as poor households. It seems to be very much a shotgun-type approach if you’re trying to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.”

While lower-income households spend more of their income as a proportion of earnings, higher-income households spend more overall.

Bullot said, the way boundaries had been suggested, anything that was out of season and airfreighted in fresh could come in without GST, but the canned version of the same product would attract GST.

Shoppers will save more on expensive, out-of-season fruit and vegetables.

It would also open the system up to questions about whether GST should apply to medicine and education, he said.

“Once we’ve moved away from one point, you do get into a slippery slope.”

But the Better Taxes for a Better Future campaign by the Fair Tax Coalition, which is supported by organisations such as First Union, Amnesty International and Renters United, said it was a welcome step.

Spokesperson Glenn Barclay said it was an acknowledgement that the tax system disproportionately affects the less well-off.

“Other countries like Australia have similar GST exemptions, so we know it can be done,” Barclay said.

“We really need significant changes to Aotearoa’s tax system to properly address the challenges we face as a country – including inequality and climate change – and to better fund public services.

“We’re disappointed Labour is not looking at more fundamental reforms of our tax settings – such as moving to properly tax wealth and the returns on wealth, and to grow revenue.”

The Restaurant Association also welcomed the move.

Chief executive Marisa Bidois said eliminating GST from essential food items would probably reduce operational costs for hospitality businesses.

“By eliminating GST from these essential food items, we anticipate a reduction of in the core cost of food for our member businesses. With the costs of doing business rising exponentially over the last year, putting increasing pressure on businesses, this is something many members have been supportive of.

“However, for this policy to be effective, it is imperative that if it does come to fruition, its implementation is both straightforward and practical,” she said.

“We emphasise the need for clarity and simplicity to avoid potential ambiguities that could lead to unnecessary complexities for businesses. One critical concern is the potential for uncertainties regarding the eligibility of certain items.

“In this regard, should this come into effect, we would like to voice our desire to collaborate on its implementation.”