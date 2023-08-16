'We've paid taxes all our life': Out of work, 63yo says it's unfair he can't get benefit

Andrew says his health problems mean he may not be able to find another job before he retires.

Andrew says he doesn’t expect to be able to work again. But it’s two years until he will receive a pension, and he can’t get any government support.

The man, whom Stuff has agreed not to identify, has health conditions that limit the work he can do. He lost his job as Covid hit, and now at 63, he is finding it hard to get another.

He and his partner had to give up their $450-a-week rental property in Christchurch and move to a smaller centre, where they found a cheaper place. She works and pays for their rent and food, and Andrew says he is left with nothing.

“I’ve applied for a benefit and because my partner earns just over the threshold, I don’t receive any money. I don’t even get a Community Services Card.”

Once a couple jointly earns $160 as week, it affects the amount of benefit they can get. A couple with no children receives no Jobseeker Support once they earn $981 a week jointly, before tax.

Andrew said he was told he could withdraw money from his KiwiSaver account if he was hard up. He has less than $20,000 saved.

“My partner pays for living expenses… she works hard but she needs money, at the end of the day, she can’t afford to give me anything so I’m basically living on a big doughnut every week.

“I’m just a bit annoyed, we’ve paid taxes all our life yet when it comes to a certain age group they’re sort of expecting you to have a house or something you can borrow against.

“I don’t have family I can borrow money from, my partner is not prepared to lend me money. In an idyllic situation relationship it might work and you can expect your partner to support you but in my situation it doesn’t work. It’s not anywhere close to working.”

He said he did not like to ask for help with food.

“I don’t like asking my partner either, it’s horrible. The relationship is not the best mainly due to the situation we’re put in. I can’t afford to leave, I’ve got nothing if I leave. I’m stuck.”

He said he understood there were other people who were in his position. “I don’t believe this is fair on people who through no fault of their own are incapable of working.”

Liz Koh, who runs a retirement planning advice firm Enrich Retirement, said it was not uncommon.

“There are many instances where people have health problems late in their working life or alternatively are made redundant and find it difficult to get work. There is no choice but to use up savings or at the very least stop saving.”

The issue of household incomes being used to assess benefit eligibility is one that researcher Susan St John has questioned in the past.

She said it was an antiquated policy that was out of step with modern work patterns and relationships.

“Who decides when two people who happen to live together should be classified as in a relationship?”

A survey in 2020 found almost 50% of New Zealanders supported individuals being able to access income support payments regardless of their relationship status.

Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner for Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast Craig Churchill said it was waiting for information about Andrew’s total household income.

“We haven’t made any final decision about the support he qualifies for because we have not yet received this information.

“Everyone who applies for Work and Income support needs to declare their total household income because it may affect what they are eligible for.”

Churchill said while it had been discussed that some people applied for KiwiSaver withdrawals due to hardship but it was not the ministry’s policy or practice to advise this.