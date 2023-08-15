'We live on bare basics': 55% of New Zealanders struggling financially

As the cost of everything increases, households are feeling the pressure.

In 2018, Elizabeth and her family were spending $360 a week on rent for a three-bedroom home.

Now, the Whangārei woman is spending $720 for a four-bedroom.

“We moved twice in between, the first move being to a four-bedroom, jumping to $560 a week and then to a three-bedroom at the same price.”

She said rent was not the only pain point in their budget.

“Between my partner and I we have six children, five living with us full-time. My partner works 40 hours a week and his pay after tax covers the rent and not much else.”

She gave up work recently to look after their baby, who is now two months old. Her four-year-old has also been diagnosed with autism. “It will be some time before I can return to work.”

She said they received $500 a week from Working for Families but did not qualify for the accommodation supplement.

“We only manage to get by by paying power and internet weekly so there are no big monthly bills. We have no other big repayments now so that helps but we live on bare basics and usually if a big unexpected payment comes up it comes out of grocery money.”

She said she recently had to find $200 for a school camp, which set them back.

New research from the Retirement Commission shows that she is not alone. It found 55% of New Zealanders were struggling with their financial situation, up 17% compared to February 2021, and the highest level since surveying began.

It comes as budget advisers say "middle-income” households are more commonly seeking support. Rent prices were up 4.1% year-on-year in July, according to Stats NZ, and some landlords said that might understate the extent of the increases happening.

Of those surveyed by the commission, 51% said they were “starting to sink, or treading water" and a further 3.5% said they were sinking badly.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF The Welsh Dragon Bar in Wellington is doing a Cost of Living Burger to raise money for the Wellington City Mission

Women were in a worse position – 61% said they were in a difficult position financially compared to 48% of men. Six out of 10 Māori said they were struggling. Significantly fewer women than men felt optimistic about the future

“You've got these two cohorts - those who are starting to swim and swimming happily and on the other hand those who are treading water or starting to sink. The gap between them keeps increasing and that’s felt more by women, Māori and Pasifika. Those are the groups that are most affected,” Sorted personal finance spokesperson Tom Hartmann said.

Hartmann said this situation would reduce people’s ability to grow their money and could have long-term consequences for their wellbeing.

People aged 18 to 34 were particularly feeling the pressure. Almost half were worrying about their finances from pay to pay and more than three-quarters said they had felt financial stress in the last 12 months.

Hartmann said the bright spot in the research was that people were paying close attention to their finances. More than 80% said they kept a close watch on their money, carefully considered whether they could afford a purchase and saved for a big purchase.

“A lot more people are looking over their finances much more closely and budgeting a lot more accurately. Those skills are going to come in handy in the future.”

Hartmann said the pressure was likely to continue as long as the cost of living was rising. “But it’s cyclical, it will get better, it’s not going to be like this forever. It’s a cycle that people need to get used to but for many, particularly young, people this is their first experience of it."