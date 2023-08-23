So you want to start your own business

Lou Draper is managing partner at Draper Cormack Group.

OPINION: “Square peg, round hole.”

An old boss said that to me at my annual review. I’m unclear if she was saying it to be helpful or hurtful, either way, she was probably on to something, as I endured just another three years of full-time employment in various places before heading out on my own.

That was 17 years ago, and since then I have started, exited, and spectacularly failed, in a dozen different businesses. Learned a lot, mostly the hard way, but when it comes to failure, there’s no such thing as an easy fail, is there? Here’s some things I wished I knew 17 years ago.

Start a business you can actually do

It goes without saying, if you’re looking to start a business, start something you are mildly qualified in. My first spectacular fail was a beauty therapy clinic. Nice in theory, but as I was not a qualified therapist, and had never worked in the industry at all, it was a pretty dumb idea.

I bought a bunch of stuff that I had seen and experienced in the beauty clinics I frequented, then immediately had to hire someone to do the work and buy the correct equipment.

Get a good lawyer because winging legal stuff does not end well

Believe it or not, the staff outlay wasn’t the thing that killed my little clinic. It was actually not reading the lease properly. About two months after I moved in and spent a tonne of cash on the place, I learned that the building (the old Chase Plaza in Auckland) was about to commence a thoroughly massive renovation.

No babe, not just a coat of paint here and there, all that marble tile had to be dug up with noisy jackhammers right outside the clinic door. My tiny client base didn’t find my relaxing beauty haven very relaxing any more, so they left and I closed the doors about six months after I opened them.

Get a really good accountant

You can fudge just about anything in business, but matters of money, specifically money that does not belong to you and in fact belongs to Inland Revenue is not to be messed with.

Fair play to me, I thought I knew what I was doing. I paid my employee deductions, and GST on time, but I didn’t understand income and provisional tax. My previous cruisy accountant, bless his heart, assumed I was more on to it than I really was, and so a surprise income tax bill in conjunction with provisional tax in my second year of business brought me to my knees.

This is a really common problem for people new to running their own business. So common now, that IR has a process for how you deal with it. It’s not easy, sometimes your really good lawyer and your really good accountant can go to bat for you to either reduce the amount or kill some of the penalties.

If you’re starting out fresh in business, start as you mean to go on. Every dollar you earn from day one in business, put away a third into a bank account that you cannot touch. This might also cover your ACC obligations. The really good accountant you hire can help you figure it all out.

Failure is fine

When I failed hard with my clinic, I dreamt up so many ways to tell people I had closed my business without admitting to failure. Lease problems was my go to reason. That in itself wasn’t a lie, but it wasn’t the whole truth. The truth was my business failed because of me.

And when I was able to come to terms with that and tell people the reasons why I had messed up my business so badly, bigger and better opportunities presented themselves.

There is beauty in vulnerability and most people want the best for you. Failure is fine, and if things are going pear-shaped, lean in for the ride and recover as best you can. You’ll be ok.

I’m now in my most successful business yet – an eight-year-old PR and communications firm. The reason our firm is successful is because we decided at the start of it not to be like your standard, burned out PR people with anxiety issues. Authenticity, showing up exactly as we are, and not masking or pretending to be corporate communicators has been the secret to our success.

If I could leave you with just one takeaway - don’t be who you think your customers want you to be, be you. It leads to more success, easily earned trust, and more customers who love the cut of your authentic gib.