OCR on hold, but here's why interest rates could still move

What does the official cash rate mean?

The official cash rate is expected to remain on hold for some time, but that doesn’t mean that retail interest rates will remain completely static.

The Reserve Bank will update the rate on Wednesday but is expected to leave it at 5.5%. The bank says that is the peak that it expects the rate to reach.

Some other economists still expect another increase is likely, but not until the end of the year.

But other factors affect the retail rate that borrowers, such as those with home loans, pay.

One of those is what other central banks around the world are doing.

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said this would have an indirect effect.

“Whereas with the New Zealand central bank, if you’re a New Zealand bank you need to hold money overnight, you need to use the Reserve Bank settlement accounts so you’ve therefore got to pay the official cash rate. It’s a very direct cost.

“But if the US Federal Reserve ups interest rates that will change what swap rates are doing, and what various other international interest rates are doing. If banks are needing to find funds offshore, the Federal Reserve and other central banks’ changes will influence what a bank here in New Zealand might pay for their credit.”

While the Reserve Bank has indicated it thinks it won’t need to hike further, the Federal Reserve has indicated it may increase again.

Stuff Brad Olsen says he still thinks interest rates are about as high as they will go.

“It’s interesting,” Olsen said. “If you look at the New Zealand central bank, it has hit pause on further official cash rate changes with an inflation rate of 6%. The US Fed with an inflation rate of 3% is thinking it might need to do more.”

Miles Workman, a senior economist at ANZ, said long-end global interest rates tended to be a bigger driver of long-term interest rates in New Zealand.

“The US is the largest market by far and longer rates in New Zealand generally move in the same direction, but it’s not always 1:1, and the degree to which we do move depends on things like our cash rate differential and whether the official cash rate is moving in the same direction as the Fed Funds Rate (FFR).

“Factors that move longer-end rates in the US include expectations of where the FFR will be set in the future, evolving supply and demand dynamics in the US government bond market, and risk appetite – where US bonds tend to be considered safe assets, meaning in a risky environment the price of US bonds might rise and yields fall.”

But he said the US was not the only market that the New Zealand market would benchmark to.

“But right now, most people think the Reserve Bank and the Fed are at or near their policy rate peaks, and both are at 5.5%, so we are tracking the US bond market closely.”

The other factor that could drive interest rates is competition.

As banks compete for a share of the housing market, they may choose particular rates to compete on.

At the moment, for example, most of the big banks are offering between 7.19% and 7.25% for one-year home loans but Kiwibank is at 6.99%.

Olsen said it was likely that retail interest rates had got about as high as they were going to go.

“We have done most of the heavy lifting at this point.”