Ask Susan: How do I get more money?

Susan Edmunds is Stuff's Money Editor. Send your questions to susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz

How do I get more money?

I think this question might have been a bit tongue-in-cheek, but I’ll have a go at answering it, anyway.

Here are five ways to magic up a bit more money.

Sell stuff: Trade Me estimates three-quarters of New Zealanders have stuff around their house that they no longer need or use, and on average have 21 items each – worth a combined $1400. Trade Me said the average price of secondhand goods had risen recently, so you could expect to make $28 on average for items of clothing and shoes.

Ask for a pay rise: Wages have generally been rising quickly over recent years, so if yours haven't kept up, now could be a good time to ask. Warn your boss ahead of time about what you want to talk about. Do some research so you know what the market rate for your role is and then pitch it as a positive conversation. It is often helpful to be able to provide examples of the increased value you’re bringing to the business.

If you own your own business, it could be time to review your prices.

Start a side hustle or second job: If you have spare time, you could turn that into money through a second job. Some people have been taking on second roles as Uber drivers or delivery people for services like Deliver Easy. (You’d need to look into what you can expect to make to decide whether it’s worthwhile.)

If you are talented at any sort of craft you may be able to sell things online – the barrier to entry in retail is pretty low these days – people sell on Facebook Marketplace, Etsy, Trade Me and from their own websites, among other channels.

You could also do surveys in return for rewards via a platform such as Toluna. Some people report making good money from dropshipping – where you set up a shop marketing products from a supplier who then fulfils your orders for you. There can be complications with this, such as long wait times for orders to arrive, or issues when there are complaints about a product. But successful sites seem to be those that focus on a very specific product or market segment.

There are also loads of online gigs that you could potentially pick up, depending on your skills, from being a virtual assistant to pieces of copywriting – sites such as Fiver and Upwork can be a place to look.

Do a budget: One way to have more money is to spend less of what you already receive. Lots of people underestimate the amount they spend on little purchases throughout the week. Tracking your spending for a period of time could help you get a good understanding of where it all goes and where you could cut back without making yourself miserable.

Check you’re getting the support you are entitled to: You may not be receiving your full entitlement of support from the Government. ASB’s Support Finder tool will step you through a process to determine whether ther’s any more money available to you or your family.

West Auckland home owner Nicola Farley told a public meeting insurance company IAG had warned her it could end her flood cover.

Why has insurance gone up so much? Our bill went up 24%. How do I reduce it, because I tried to shop around and everyone else was even more expensive?

You’re right that insurance premiums have gone up a lot in recent years.

There are a few factors at play, which are making insurance more expensive. One is the increased cost to insurers of claims due to weather events. Insurers expect to pay more than $3 billion for the Auckland Anniversary flood and Cyclone Gabrielle. That’s about the same amount that was paid in total claims for the whole of 2022.

IAG said when it released its financial results recently that it was increasing premiums by about 20% on car insurance and 20% to 30% on house insurance. Claims in IAG’s current financial year are running at around 60% more than usual because of the extreme weather.

The Insurance Council said insurers had to deal with four headwinds: General inflation, building cost inflation, climate change and reinsurance. A spokesperson said it was the toughest reinsurance market in many years – reinsurance is basically insurance for insurers. Climate change has pushed up the cost of this around the world.

It is worth shopping around, although all insurers have increased their premiums. Some use risk-based pricing, which means you pay more if you are exposed to more risk – but potentially less if you live in a less risky spot. You can also sometimes get discounts if you bundle your insurances together.

Consumer suggests you might be able to get a discount if you have an alarm or camera system installed. You can also sometimes pay less if you pay annually rather than monthly. Having a higher excess can also mean lower premiums.

“Essentially the best option available at present to reduce these costs is to look at higher insurance excesses,” insurance adviser Clinton Stanger, of Curated Risk, said.

“Of course, there are also some cons to consider when it comes to higher insurance excesses. One potential downside is that it can be difficult to find the extra when you need it most. If you have a high excess and then get into an accident or experience damage to your property, you may find yourself struggling to cover the costs.

“Additionally, higher excesses may not be suitable for everyone. If you are someone who frequently makes claims or has a history of accidents, then you may not benefit from a higher excess in the same way that someone with a clean record would. It's important to consider your individual circumstances before making any decisions about your insurance policy.”

This article is not intended to represent or replace personalised financial advice.