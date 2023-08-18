Here's where house prices might rise first, according to the experts

The Reserve Bank has left the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5% but has forecast it will remain at that level for longer than it had previously forecast.

Auckland is predicted to be the first part of New Zealand to experience a lift in house prices as the property market recovers, economists say.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank revealed it had revised its forecasts for house prices.

It now expects house prices to rise by 3.2% between September this year and September next year, and thinks prices will rise 9.5% in the two years to the end of 2025. Its previous forecast for that period was 0.4%.

Westpac, meanwhile, has predicted a 10% increase in house prices next year and independent economist Tony Alexander expects 10%.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said there seemed to be a broad stabilisation of house prices.

“We talk regularly with Kiwibank mobile mortgage managers and brokers across the country. Sentiment has clearly turned up, and activity is picking up also. And we’re in winter.”

He said the test of the market would come in spring when the weather was warmer.

The main factors that drove house prices were interest rates and supply and demand, he said.

“Mortgage rates have risen a lot but they’re not expected to rise much more. That's giving some reassurance for buyers, if they can handle these rates they don’t have to worry about them going to 8% or 9%. And there’s talk that the next move might even be a rate cut next year, that would feed through as well."

Supply looked to be easing at the same time as demand was increasing, he said.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff House prices may be about to pick up again.

He said Auckland was likely to be the first centre to see a lift because its prices tended to lead the rest of the country. Wellington might also move early because it had recorded some of the biggest drops.

“Auckland does receive about 95% of migrants that come in. They may go elsewhere later on but they clearly start off here. The big gain in migrants we've seen over the last year, the lion’s share of that will be contributing to the Auckland market alone and that’s increased demand in the Auckland region.”

While affordability was stretched, he said the market was more affordable than it was two years ago.

“It’s by no means a cheap market but it’s better than it was."

Corelogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson agreed Auckland and Wellington were likely to be early movers.

“We already saw Papakura, Manukau, North Shore, Upper Hutt, Porirua, and Wellington City increase on our index in July. But I’d also be cautious of assuming that any rebound even in Wellington or Auckland is particularly fast/strong – after all, property’s not exactly ‘cheap’ in those markets, and mortgage rates apply to the same degree wherever you live.”

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman expected some variation even within regions.

“But broadly, Auckland seems to get a decent dose of the net migration impulse, and prices there certainly appear to be responding to that.”

He said there had been monthly increases in Auckland prices when seasonally adjusted for four of the past five months.

“Wellington is also a possible contender given this region fell the most in the downswing.

“However, regional population flows are key here, and we don’t have timely data on that. Insofar as the other drivers of house prices go, such as recent tweaks to the CCCFA and the loosening in LVR restrictions, that should be felt across the whole country.”