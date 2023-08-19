Susan Edmunds: If Covid is over, what did it do to the economy?

The mandatory seven day isolation period for people with Covid-19, as well as the requirement to wear face masks in health facilities, will be scrapped.

Since Covid-19 arrived in New Zealand at the end of February 2020, a lot has changed.

New Zealanders had to become used to alert levels, RAT tests, wage subsidies and isolation periods. But this week, that all officially came to an end when the last remaining Covid-19 restrictions were removed.

So, now the Government has seemingly decided the pandemic is over, what has the effect been on the economy?

A quick scan through key data points shows it is significant. Even though house prices have fallen from their 2021 peak, they are still – at a national median level – almost $200,000 higher than they were at the same time in 2019, largely due to the pandemic period’s low interest rates.

Unemployment is lower but Government debt is significantly higher. Inflation, both measured in the consumer price index and the food price index, has soared.

Tourism vanished through the pandemic but is now back to about 75% of pre-Covid on a volume basis. Migrants have also returned in big numbers.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said the economy had held up a lot better than anyone expected in 2020.

“We had a bit of a groupthink problem during Covid, in that we all started talking to each other... we were in constant dialogue with our board, the Reserve Bank, Treasury.

“We all started saying ‘what's the impact of Covid’, calculating the industries most affected, started calculating how bad we thought it was going to be. We thought lockdown was going to be longer and the impact on the economy was going to be much worse than it turned out to be.

“We were all thinking the same way - a massive, prolonged recession. But what we saw was very sharp contraction around lockdowns but, boy, did the economy bounce back straight away.”

On top of Covid, there had been disruptions to the economy such as cyclones and other severe weather events but it had proven to be quite resilient, he said.

Covid had also accelerated the use of technology, he said.

“What we thought would take five years to get to was condensed into a very short space of time.

“In early 2020, we had nothing to compare it to so we thought it could be really bad. It turned out, yes, there were some big shocks and some businesses that were really affected but 95% of the economy bounced back.”

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff There are things that are common in daily life now that were unheard of in 2019.

But economist Shamubeel Eaqub, of Sense Partners, said the high-level numbers did not show the full extent of the impact on people’s household finances.

“We’re spending so much more of our income on things like food than we used to. Food inflation doesn’t quite capture that. If you want to buy the same basket of food now it might take a bigger share of your weekly budget.”

He said while the macro data showed that the economy was holding up people were consistently saying their personal financial situation was not very good. “The necessities of life have gone up a lot.”

Although recent wage increases seemed large, they were not as big once adjusted for inflation as was seen in the year before the pandemic, he said.

Eric Crampton, chief economist at the NZ Initiative, said there had been a lasting effect on government spending.

“The general hypothesis is that when you get a crisis government spending ramps up considerably, as it should, but it never retrenches.”

That could be seen in government forecasts, he said.

In 2019, the Government estimated that core crown revenue as a proportion of GDP would be 28.8% this year but it is now forecast to be 32.2%. Crampton said that was despite most Covid spending having finished.

“Why are we spending so much more in 2023 relative to the size of the economy compared to what was projected in 2019? Covid meant a combined fiscal and monetary response which was the right idea in March 2020 and April 2020 but didn’t come down quickly enough and resulted in incredible inflation.

“That, combined with the income tax system that doesn’t automatically index tax thresholds to deal with inflation means government is getting a giant pot of money it didn’t even have to ask for and it’s easier for them to be looser in expenditure.”