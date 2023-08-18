Property manager regulation step closer, but not for private landlords

Residential property managers and treatment of houses contaminated by meth will be regulated and the healthy home standards deadline has been extended in new rental sector measures. Video first published November 22 2022.

Regulation of property managers is a step closer, after the introduction of the Residential Property Managers Bill into Parliament on Friday.

It establishes a regulatory regime, with minimum entry requirements for residential property managers, professional standards of practice and accountability through a complaints and disciplinary process.

It will only apply to property managers, not private landlords, Kāinga Ora, or registered community housing providers. That means about 42% of the residential tenancy market will be captured.

Calls to regulate the property management industry have increased in recent years and the Labour Party campaigned on a promise of reform in the last election.

Geordie Rogers, spokesperson for Renters United, said it was disappointing that the rules would not apply to private landlords.

“If you’re renting a property under the Residential Tenancies Act and delivering a service to rents, you should be held to a high standard.”

He said it was also likely to be years before the regime took effect.

He said the fact the industry had not been regulated thus far was “appalling” when compared to the regulation of other industries.

But the Real Estate Institute (REINZ) welcomed the bill.

“REINZ has advocated in this space for several years now and considers it an urgent priority. This legislation is critical to ensuring an equitable residential tenancies market for New Zealanders,” chief executive Jen Baird said.

“Property managers across Aotearoa collect millions of dollars from renters each week and manage hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of landlords’ assets. This is an important sector that impacts directly on people's lives, whether through access to homes to live in, or in supporting investment goals.”

Renters wanted more security and a set of standards for managers would provide assurance to tenants and landlords that the manager had the right skills, training and expertise, she said.

She said requiring property management companies to have appropriate insurance would also provide important protection.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Renters United advocate Geordie Rogers says more should be done to help tenants.

They would also have to operate a trust account that could be required to be independently audited.

“Property management continues to grow in complexity. Over the past four years we’ve seen a raft of changes to legislation, including the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act, Healthy Homes legislation, changes to the Privacy Act and Health and Safety at Work Act, and more. Add to that environmental and social challenges such as Cyclone Gabrielle and we have a profession that New Zealanders have come to rely on.

"It’s a complex business so it’s important there are entry standards and an independent disciplinary and complaints resolution process. These are important to ensuring minimum standards and safeguards are in place within a profession that has an impact on something as important as the homes people live in.”