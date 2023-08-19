Susan Edmunds: Would National's KiwiSaver plan do what it expects?

National leader Christopher Luxon met students at the University Of Auckland re O-week, where he and housing spokesperson Chris Bishop announced proposed change to allow tenants to use KiwiSaver to pay bonds.

National revealed more changes it wants to make to KiwiSaver this week.

It says its plan will allow more freedom and choice. But it has received a mixed reaction from the investment sector.

So what’s proposed, what is it designed to do, and what might the outcome be?

What’s proposed?

At the moment, KiwiSaver members can only have one provider. They can invest in multiple funds with that provider, but Inland Revenue only sends their contributions to one place.

National says it will allow people to be invested with more than one provider at a time.

Why?

It says the current restrictions limit investment choices and potential returns.

“As the sector grows and matures, some KiwiSaver providers are looking to diversify their investments into different classes of assets – such as start-ups and build-to-rent investments. However, under the current settings, savers who want to access these new investments are forced to shift all their savings to that provider – limiting choice and competition,” said Commerce and Consumer Affairs spokesperson Andrew Bayly.

David Boyle, now head of sales at Mint Asset Management but previously manager of investor education at the Retirement Commission, said he had previously been an advocate of the idea of eventually allowing investment in more than one provider.

“Especially given the concentration risk of one provider and normally one fund manager… I do agree that there comes a time for those that have got larger balances when this could be valuable. They could pick specific sectors that have more meaning or interest to them.”

He said it would appeal to people with more money invested and could let new providers enter the market to compete with the bigger players.

Would it do what National hopes?

Rupert Carlyon, founder of the Kōura KiwiSaver scheme, said it might make people a bit more willing to take risk, if they were able to split their investments.

“I do think it’s kind of interesting, and potentially does help competition in the sector. But on the flipside, if you look at what they think it’s going to achieve – lower fees and allowing more interesting investment options, I think it will do the opposite.”

He said it cost managers as much to administer an account with $1000 in it as it did to manage $50,000. People spreading their investments could reduce the benefits of scale that had brought fees down in recent years, he said.

“Investing in private investments, build-to-rent, venture capital, that sort of thing – the truth is to do that as a fund manager you need a large consolidated pool of money to manage the liquidity risk. You’ve got to make sure that if a whole lot of people pull their money out you can service that. Encouraging people to spread their money across a whole lot of different areas makes that harder from a money management perspective.”

He said it was also not clear how Inland Revenue would make it work.

“There’s a lot of work to do on implementation., When you look at Australia, what they’ve done across the last five years is an active campaign to get people to consolidate superannuation because they have found people were paying multiple sets of fees, losing their superannuation, they weren’t sure where it was, it’s hard to manage. At a personal level, it’s better for people to encourage them to put it all under one house.”

InvestNow general manager Mike Heath echoed the concern about administration. He said much of the complexity, expense and risk would fall on Inland Revenue and members would lose the benefit of consolidated KiwiSaver reporting, where all returns and costs could be viewed in context.

“The National Party emphasis on ‘flexibility and choice’ in KiwiSaver is on the money,” he said. “But the proposed policy is more likely to introduce confusion and expense when cost-effective solutions already exist.”

Boyle said the market had already partly provided a solution via “supermarket” options such as InvestNow as well as KiwiWrap, which allowed KiwiSaver members to spread their investments.

It would be harder to manage reporting of KiwiSaver information for people spread across a number of providers, he said.

“A lot of people will struggle to understand what the opportunities are, and the risks as well, when you choose a different manager. It needs more work.”

He said a good diversified balanced fund was not invested in the manager itself, anyway, but in a number of asset classes and assets that other fund mangers were investing in as well

Would other KiwiSaver changes be better?

Boyle said changes to KiwiSaver should be discussed as part of a broader review, rather than dealt with on an ad hoc basis. “If you do all these little bits it kind of takes away the whole principle around what it was designed for. That’s my fear.”

He said a review of KiwiSaver should look at some of the more fundamental problems with KiwiSaver first, such as the number of people who were not contributing, and the relatively poorer outcomes of women and lower-income people.

Sharesises co-chief executive Leighton Roberts suggested a proper review would also consider access, contributions, tax icentives and compulsion.